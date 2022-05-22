DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/16 Slocum Crawford, J. oil 670 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/15 Slocum Crawford, J. oil 670 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/18 Slocum Crawford, J. oil 670 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/19 Slocum Crawford, J. oil 670 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/17 Slocum Crawford, J. oil 670 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Cherokee Martin Foree Operating LLC. Palmer/1 Charles S. Cook Oliphant, H.S. oil 5073 3.5 miles southwest of Jacksonville
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. District-Lonestar Quarter Horse/10HA Newark, East Bough, J.R. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Harrison Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC. Bookout A Alloc/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Jordan, B. gas 11300 3 miles northeast of Waskom
Harrison Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC. Bookout A Alloc/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Jordan, B. gas 11300 3 miles northeast of Waskom
Harrison Topcat Truck Wask LLC. Furrh/4 Bethany Pearce, E. injection well 8335 6 miles west of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit 1/9H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bissel, A. gas 13000 17 miles east of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit 1/10H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bissel, A. gas 13000 17 miles east of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit 1/11H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bissel, A. gas 13000 17 miles east of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Ipco-E Johnson/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12000 14 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Ipco-E Johnson/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12000 14 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Ipco-E Johnson/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12000 14 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Lilly Unit/3 Carthage Hanks, S. oil or gas 9649 4 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Turner/2 Carthage, South McAdams, J. gas 8820 5.8 miles southeast of Clayton
Robertson Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Koda/1H Bald Prairie Cox, W.R. gas 18000 11.8 miles southwest of Marquez
Robertson Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Currie/2H Bald Prairie Hill, A. gas 19200 7.7 miles southwest of Marquez
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Ichabods Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) SP RR CO/Grant, L.C./Asby, J.S. gas 16000 3.5 miles northwest of Broaddus
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Ichabods Gas Unit/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) SP RR CO/Grant, L.C./Asby, J.S. gas 16000 3.5 miles northwest of Broaddus
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Black Knights/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Zanco, C. gas 21000 8.6 miles northwest of San Augustine
Shelby Greer Exploration Corporation Harvco/3 Joaquin Gray, A injection well 6500 4 miles east of Joaquin
Shelby Greer Exploration Corporation Harvco/4 Joaquin Gray, A injection well 6500 6 miles east of Joaquin
Smith Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Overton North/1D Good Omen Lockhart, W. injection well 4600 13 miles southeast of Tyler
Smith Faulconer Energy LLC. Jackson Oil Unit 1/4 Overton Henriquez, M.G. oil or gas 11810 3.1 miles southwest of Arp
Wood Southwest Operating Inc. Monte Jo Winkle/2 Wildcat Brooks, S. oil 4500 5.7 miles southeast of Winnsboro
COMPLETIONSCounty Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Shaw Gas Unit/2 Brachfield, S.E. 9959 N/A N/A 12.4 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Ipco-E Johnson/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10439 18969 31/64 14 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Ipco-E Johnson/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10566 19069 31/64 14 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Taylor/1H Carthage 9973 3699 34/64 0.8 mile northwest of Fairplay
Panola Sponte Operating Inc. Wagstaff-Beckville/3HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11600 6339 40 2.8 miles northeast of Tatum