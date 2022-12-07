DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Moseley HV Unit F/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Henderson Optimum Exploration LLC. Optimus Prime B/2 Trinidad, S.E. Ligon, W. gas 11000 1 mile east of Trinidad
Henderson Optimum Exploration LLC. Optimus Prime C/3 Trinidad, S.E. Norvell, G. gas 11000 1 mile east of Trinidad
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Youngblood Roe HV Unit H/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Scantlebury, W. gas 13000 2 miles north of Carthage
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Lily-Birch/1H Brachfield, S.E. White, E. gas 9845 3.2 miles south of Longbranch
Panola Graward Operating Inc. Tin Inc./1 Minden Strickland, M. oil or gas 11225 13.1 miles southwest of Carthage
Robertson Chesapeake Operating LLC. Lightsey B EF/3H Giddings Coley, W. oil or gas 9000 3.2 miles east of Mumford
Rusk Craton Operating LLC. Gladney Gas Unit/2 Oak Hill Issac Lee and John Walling oil or gas 7344 7 miles west of Tatum
Smith Faulconer Energy LLC. Kickapoo Creek Gas Unit/5 Overton Lafferty, B. oil or gas 11886 2.9 miles northeast of Troup
Wood Peak Operating LLC. May 154/1 Wildcat Dyer, G.J. exploratory test well 16000 5.4 miles southeast of Mineola
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Gasosaurus Gas Unit/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15520 24857 20 6 miles northeast of Lufkin
Freestone Valence Operating Company Worthy Gas Unit/12 Freestone 13035 N/A N/A 2.1 miles northwest of Donie
Freestone Valence Operating Company York, B.P./9 Teague 12497 N/A N/A 6 miles south of Fairfield
Leon Valence Operating Company Lewis B/8 Farrar 14900 N/A N/A 7.2 miles northwest of Jewett
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Thunderbolt/1 Kendrick 8497 N/A N/A 6 miles east of Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Star Duster/1 Kendrick 8720 N/A N/A 4 miles southeast of Nacogdoches
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Thompson Unit/15 Carthage 9660 113 36/64 2.4 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Wiener, W.B. Jr. et al./4 Carthage 10014 N/A N/A 10.5 miles northeast of Carthage
Rusk Craton Operating LLC. Galdney/9 Oak Hill 10575 640 18/64 20.7 miles southwest of Marshall
Rusk Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Valbasa/1 Minden 8472 N/A N/A 0.5 mile west of Price
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Alford JB-Birdwell/1H Minden 10739 N/A N/A 6.5 miles southwest of Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Alford JB-Birdwell/2H Minden 10704 N/A N/A 6.5 miles southwest of Henderson