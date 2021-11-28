DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Blue Dome Operating Bryson-Rudd/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bedford, R.W. gas 11200 1.8 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Blue Dome Operating Bryson-Rudd East/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bedford, R.W. gas 11200 1.8 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bryson A1 HV Unit G/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Field, C.W. gas 13000 3.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Rhoades-Rosborough/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, B. gas 12000 15.5 miles southeast of Marshall
Henderson Doughtie Operating Company LLC. Hightower/1 Wildcat McDonald, J. oil or gas 12000 15.1 miles southeast of Athens
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Salt Creek/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12000 13 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Gleason/1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Romero, M.A. oil or gas 9600 1.1 miles northwest of Clayton
Robertson Hawkwood Energy Operating LLC. Holland A Allocation Well/2H Aguila Vado Wheelock, E.L.R. oil 8500 12.09 miles southeast of Franklin
Rusk Bowles Energy Inc. Jones, W.J./4 Minden, E. Jackson, T.J. injection well 7649 5 miles southeast of Henderson
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Columbia Unit/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) SP RR CO/Grant, L.C./Ashby, J.S. gas 15200 2.8 miles northwest of Broaddus
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Columbia Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) SP RR CO/Grant, L.C./Ashby, J.S. gas 15200 2.8 miles northwest of Broaddus
Smith Faulconer Energy LLC. Anderson, Milton Gas Unit 1/4 Fulton-Forgotson Henriquez, M.G. oil 11810 3.2 miles southwest of Arp
Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. Crim, J.F. 16/10 Van Walling, J. oil or gas 5100 2.1 miles north of Van
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson Cypress Operating Inc. Griffin/1 Fairway 9680 N/A N/A 1.6 miles south of Frankston
Cherokee Valence Operating Company Chiles G U B-1/5H Troup 11981 N/A N/A 3.4 miles southwest of Troup
Gregg Breitburn Operating L.P. Tuttle Heirs/1 Willow Springs 10826 N/A N/A within White Oak
Gregg Breitburn Operating L.P. Key, Dolly Bell/1 Willow Springs 10900 N/A N/A within White Oak
Harrison Ensight IV Energy Management LLC. Bookout Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11420 N/A N/A 3.67 miles north of Waskom
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Centennial GU/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10994 N/A N/A 17.01 miles northeast of Carthage
Rusk Four Diamond Operating LLC. Diamond SWD/6R East Texas 3757 N/A N/A 4.25 miles southwest of Kilgore
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Viper 2-Sears Deep/1H Minden 10609 N/A N/A 4.2 miles southeast of Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Viper 2-Sears Deep/2H Minden 10613 N/A N/A 4.2 miles southeast of Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Viper 2-Jones W/2H Minden 10732 N/A N/A 4.2 miles southeast of Henderson
Wood Valence Operating Company Scottish Rite Unit/2H Como (Rodessa Hill) 7993 N/A N/A 5.9 miles northeast of Yantis