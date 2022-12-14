DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Templeton-Bridge/1H Hidden Rock Renfro, A.C. oil 11650 4 miles northeast of Avinger
Franklin Fair Oil LTD. Hernandez/1 Mount Vernon Arnold, W. oil 7500 1.7 miles southeast of Mount Vernon
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Owen RHB/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Borden, T.H. gas 13000 9 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison King Operating Corporation King A199CV/1H Woodlawn Denton, J.T. exploratory test well 10000 5.8 miles east of Harleton
Harrison King Operating Corporation King A199CV/2H Woodlawn Denton, J.T. exploratory test well 10000 5.8 miles east of Harleton
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Trosper-Jernigan JV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Williams, E. gas 13000 5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Trosper-Jernigan JV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Williams, E. gas 13000 5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Trosper-Tiller-Crenshaw HV UNT A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Birdsong, W.A. gas 13000 5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Trosper-Tiller-Crenshaw HV UNT B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Birdsong, W.A. gas 13000 5 miles northeast of DeBerry
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson Jamex Inc. Kelley, Ira Et Ux/1 Blackfoot, North 10200 N/A N/A 2 miles northeast of Bradford
Harrison Trinity Operating LLC. TJT Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10582 N/A N/A 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Mayfield-Harris/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11301 19467 28/64 10 miles south of Marshall
Houston ETX Energy LLC. Eastham State Prison Farm/0703 BSR 11490 179 48/64 6.5 miles southeast of Midway
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Bounds, Ella Gas Unit/2 Carthage 9951 N/A N/A 11 miles east of Carthage
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Keydets-A 47/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14534 N/A N/A 12 miles southwest of San Augustine
Upshur Buffco Production Inc. Cedar Springs Gas Unit 3/5U Cedar Springs 11760 30 48/64 4.4 miles northwest of Ore City