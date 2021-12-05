DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Gregg Buffco Production Inc. Norris, N.C. heirs/1 Willow Springs Floyd, G.W. gas 7950 4.58 miles northeast of Kilgore
Gregg Dallas Production Company LLC. Clemens-Castleberry/1H Willow Springs Sanchez, D. gas 10720 1.25 miles north of Spring Hill
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Lawless GU/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, B. gas 12000 15.5 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Lawless (AW)/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, B. gas 12000 15.5 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Brookston Energy Inc. North Jonesville A/12 Waskom Alford, L.P. oil or gas 9800 1 mile northwest of Jonesville
Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners OP LLC. Miles Bell Roberson-JD Furrh A/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Johnson, J. gas 10649 1.33 miles east of DeBerry
Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners OP LLC. Miles Bell Roberson-JD Furrh AL/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Johnson, J. gas 11000 1.33 miles east of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson Lagrone HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, S. gas 13000 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Smith Faulconer Energy LLC. Bright/1 Overton Lively, P. oil or gas 11892 2.2 miles northeast of Troup
Smith Faulconer Energy LLC. Kickapoo Creek Gas Unit/6 Overton Lafferty, B. oil or gas 11770 3.5 miles southwest of Arp
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson La Roca Energy LP. Thompson/1 Slocum 700 N/A N/A 2.5 miles northwest of Slocum
Harrison Merit Energy Company W.E. Jackson Gas Unit/5 Woodlawn 10065 618 48/64 2.2 miles southeast of Woodlawn
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Westmoreland-Lancaster/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11284 N/A N/A 5.8 miles southeast of Marshall
Henderson Atmos Pipeline Texas Tri-Cities Gas Storage Unit/23RH Tri-Cities (Rodessa) 7691 N/A N/A 7.5 miles southwest of Athens