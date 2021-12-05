DRILLING

County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location

Gregg Buffco Production Inc. Norris, N.C. heirs/1 Willow Springs Floyd, G.W. gas 7950 4.58 miles northeast of Kilgore

Gregg Dallas Production Company LLC. Clemens-Castleberry/1H Willow Springs Sanchez, D. gas 10720 1.25 miles north of Spring Hill

Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Lawless GU/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, B. gas 12000 15.5 miles southeast of Marshall

Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Lawless (AW)/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, B. gas 12000 15.5 miles southeast of Marshall

Harrison Brookston Energy Inc. North Jonesville A/12 Waskom Alford, L.P. oil or gas 9800 1 mile northwest of Jonesville

Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners OP LLC. Miles Bell Roberson-JD Furrh A/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Johnson, J. gas 10649 1.33 miles east of DeBerry

Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners OP LLC. Miles Bell Roberson-JD Furrh AL/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Johnson, J. gas 11000 1.33 miles east of DeBerry

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson Lagrone HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, S. gas 13000 3.5 miles south of DeBerry

Smith Faulconer Energy LLC. Bright/1 Overton Lively, P. oil or gas 11892 2.2 miles northeast of Troup

Smith Faulconer Energy LLC. Kickapoo Creek Gas Unit/6 Overton Lafferty, B. oil or gas 11770 3.5 miles southwest of Arp

COMPLETIONS

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location

Anderson La Roca Energy LP. Thompson/1 Slocum 700 N/A N/A 2.5 miles northwest of Slocum

Harrison Merit Energy Company W.E. Jackson Gas Unit/5 Woodlawn 10065 618 48/64 2.2 miles southeast of Woodlawn

Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Westmoreland-Lancaster/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11284 N/A N/A 5.8 miles southeast of Marshall

Henderson Atmos Pipeline Texas Tri-Cities Gas Storage Unit/23RH Tri-Cities (Rodessa) 7691 N/A N/A 7.5 miles southwest of Athens

— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission, from Nov. 21-27. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.