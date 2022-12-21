DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Camp Basa Resources Inc. Florence, J. B. EST./5 Pittsburg Williams, L. oil 4000 2 miles southwest of Leesburg
Houston Wagner Oil Company PWX Gas Unit/1 Wildcat J.E. Box oil or gas 9999 18.9 miles west of Crockett
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Cayenne GU 1/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 15150 1.9 miles southeast of Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Cayenne GU 1/6HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14800 1.9 miles southeast of Chireno
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Cassity-Forshee A/1H Brachfield, S.E. Flores, P. gas 10017 12.6 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Blue Dome Operating LLC. Tiller West/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Wornick, J. gas 11500 0.9 miles northwest of Bethany
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Trosper-Jernigan JV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Williams, E. gas 13000 5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Trosper-Tiller-Crenshaw HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Birdsong, W.A. gas 13000 5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Upshur Buffco Production Inc. Cedar Springs Gas Unit No. 3/8 Cedar Springs Butler, A. oil or gas 11773 3.6 miles northwest of Coffeeville
Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. Bracken, J. A. 35/16 Van Walling, J. oil or gas 2505 within Van
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Gasosaurus Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15870 25354 19 6 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Titan Gas Unit/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15491 26599 18/64 10 miles northeast of Lufkin
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Gina/1 Hidden Rock 11408 N/A N/A 5.5 miles south of Linden
Cherokee Valence Operating Company Montano/2H Overton 12285 N/A N/A 5.2 miles southwest of Troup
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Quarter Horse DLS/16H Newark, East 9000 5735 N/A within Grand Prairie
Harrison Trinity Operating LLC. TJT Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10695 15240 28 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. C.M. Abney “A” HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10946 21847 34/64 2.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bryson A1 HV Unit E/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10844 17148 32/64 3.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bryson A1 HV Unit F/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10656 19229 32/64 3.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Limestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Vance, Mae B. G.U./3 Personville 11300 134 37/64 4.6 miles southeast of Thronton
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Bird, G.W. Gas Unit/2 Carthage 10001 N/A N/A 10.5 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC. Sharp/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10755 13765 27/64 1.77 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC. Sharp Lewis-Alloc/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10853 14974 24/64 1.77 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Panola Development Company/5 Carthage 8750 N/A N/A 8 miles northeast of Carthage
Rusk Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Brown/1 Minden 8506 N/A N/A 2.4 miles west of Price
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. BSI Hokies DU/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14454 24704 20 12.1 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Nolte Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13503 21422 19 7 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Nolte Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13486 15404.1 19 7 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride Knox/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12996 N/A N/A 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Chapel Hill 17/1H Chapel Hill 11277 3685 64/64 10 miles east of Tyler
Upshur Buffco Production Inc. Cedar Springs Gas Unit 3/5L Cedar Springs 11760 20 48/64 4.4 miles northwest of Ore City