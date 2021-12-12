DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Gregg Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Meadows, Pugh Gas Unit/3 Willow Springs Rains, P.P. oil or gas 10885 3 miles north of Longview
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson-Lagrone HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesvile Shale) Thompson, S. gas 13000 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson-Lagrone HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, S. gas 13000 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Robertson Hawkwood Energy Operating LLC. Youngblood A Allocation Well/3H Aguila Vado Wheelock, E.L.R. oil or gas 8500 12.8 miles southeast of Franklin
Rusk M.E. Operating & Services Inc. Alford/2 Wildcat Reel, J. oil or gas 11100 2.2 miles west of Minden
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sacagawea/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holman, S. gas 14000 4 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sacagawea/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holman, S. gas 13500 4 miles northwest of San Augustine
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cass Stetson Petroleum Corp. McCray, Will/1 Linden, East 10540 N/A N/A 3 miles northeast of Kildare
Gregg Breitburn Operating L.P. Davis, J.D./4 White Oak 10785 N/A N/A within Longview
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. McClaran Hinson A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11066 23347 32 1.3 miles northeast of Waskom
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. McClaran Hinson B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10861 18598 32 1.3 miles northeast of Waskom
Panola Hopewell Operating Inc. J.M. Trosper A/6H Panola 2425 N/A N/A 8 miles northwest of DeBerry
San Augustine C6 Operating LLC. Black Stone/B1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13176 18000 22/64 6.6 miles northeast of San Augustine
Upshur Breitburn Opearting L.P. Edwards, J.K./1 Glenwood (Travis Peak) 11019 N/A N/A 2 miles east of East Mountain