DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Givens/1 Hidden Rock Wellborn, K. oil 11450 4.2 miles southwest of Linden
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Allar/1 Hidden Rock King, O.H. oil 12150 5.1 miles southwest of Lone Star
Franklin Fair Oil LTD. Hernandez/2 Mount Vernon Richardson, G. oil 7283 1.4 miles southeast of Mount Vernon
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas Thanos Bosh HB/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Borden, T.H. gas 13000 9 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bryson A1 HV Unit F/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bryant, J.B. gas 12000 3.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Cassity-Forshee B/2H Brachfield, S.E. Flores, P. gas 10017 12.6 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola UOSI Operating Inc. Woolworth “B”/2 Carthage Laramore, J. oil or gas 10020 16 miles southeast of Marshall
Panola KJ Energy LLC Taylor Sealey Gas Unit/6H Brachfield, S.E. Flores, P. gas 10130 12.2 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson-Lagrone HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, S. gas 13000 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Rusk Craton Operating LLC. Gladney/9 Oak Hill Lee, I. oil or gas 10575 20.7 miles southwest of Marshall
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Seahawks/H4 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Blount, EA and SW gas 18000 10.3 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Seahawks/B4 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Blount, EA and SW gas 18000 10.3 miles southwest of San Augustine
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Harrison T.W. Clemons Operating Co. LLC. Durkee Gas Unit 1/7 Woodlawn 10100 44 N/A 5.5 miles north of Marshall
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Downer Unit/12 Waskom 10000 84 16/64 3 miles southwest of Waskom
Panola TGNR East Texas LLC. H. Brown/8TP Carthage 9860 N/A N/A 6.9 miles northwest of Carthage
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Viper SWD/1D Minden 4200 N/A N/A 5 miles southeast of Henderson
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sacagawea/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12880 23879 19 4 miles northwest of San Augustine