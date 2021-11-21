DRILLINGCounty Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Appaloosa/11H Newark, East Bradshaw, D. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Appaloosa/12H Newark, East Bradshaw, D. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bryson A1 HV Unit H/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Field, C.W. gas 13000 3.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Salt Creek/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12000 13 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola TGNR East Texas LLC. CGU 12/8TP Carthage (Travis Peak) White, J.A. oil or gas 9784 4.8 miles northwest of Carthage
COMPLETIONSCounty Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Furrh-Mims/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11074 17750 32/64 14.5 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Davis, Jim et al./5 Waskom (Paluxy, lower) 9650 N/A N/A 1 mile northwest of Waskom
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. J.F. Roberts Gas Unit/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11107 N/A N/A 2.5 miles southwest of Elysian Fields
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. J.F. Roberts Gas Unit/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11197 N/A N/A 2.5 miles southwest of Elysian Fields
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Carthage Gas Unit/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10586 N/A N/A 5.3 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Carthage Gas Unit/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10589 N/A N/A 5.3 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Carthage Gas Unit/9H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10492 N/A N/A 5.3 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Carthage Gas Unit/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10498 N/A N/A 5.3 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Carthage Gas Unit/10H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10620 N/A N/A 5.3 miles northeast of Carthage
Robertson Treadstone Energy LLC PMF/1HA Giddings 5655 N/A N/A 16.7 miles southwest of Franklin
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Chapel Hill 4/1H Chapel Hill (Cotton Valley) 11336 N/A N/A 11 miles east of Tyler