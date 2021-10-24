DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. CW/1 Hidden Rock Wellborn, K. oil 11400 4.1 miles southwest of Linden
Harrison RFE Operating Ralphie East/1H Woodlawn (Cotton Valley) McNutt, H. oil or gas 9685 6.4 miles southeast of Jefferson
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Fields-Isaacs HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Wilson, T.D. gas 13000 2 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Fields-Isaacs HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Wilson, T.D. gas 13000 2 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Valence Operating Company STW (Alloc)/1H Oak Hill (Cotton Valley) Watson, W. gas 0350 5 miles northeast of Easton
Houston Parten Operating Inc. Seven J Stock Farm Inc./25 Fort Trinidad Durst, J. gas 10520 8.5 miles north of Midway
Panola Chevron USA Inc. American Legion/5 Carthage (Travis Peak) Pope, J. oil 9693 16.3 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation North Hickey (AW)/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12000 13 miles northeast of Carthage
Rusk Stroud Petroleum Inc. Fletcher/2 County Lake (Travis Peak) Sparks, L.N. gas 8300 8.6 miles southwest of Henderson
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. BSI Hokies DU/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Sowell, J.J. gas 14600 12.1 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Marco Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14000 3 miles northeast of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Marco Gas Unit/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14000 3 miles northeast of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Marco Gas Unit/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 13500 3 miles northeast of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Marco Gas Unit/5HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 13500 3 miles northeast of San Augustine
Smith Strand Energy L.C. Hale/1 Wildcat Scott, A.H. oil or gas 9900 8.3 miles northeast of Lindale
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cherokee Valence Operating Company Chiles O U B-1/2 Troup (Travis Peak) 12350 N/A N/A 2.7 miles southwest of Troup
Cherokee Valence Operating Company Montano/2H Overton (Cotton Valley Sand) 12285 4672 39/64 N/A
Panola BP America Production Company Carthage Gas Unit 13/9D Carthage (Travis Peak) 6950 N/A N/A 5 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Davis, A.L./2 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9475 315 14/64 5 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Wiener-WB-Bounds/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11038 N/A N/A 9.5 miles northeast of Carthage
Upshur Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation McCollum, Gene A./4 Gilmer (Jurassic) 12000 69 32/64 7 miles southwest of Gilmer
Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. Brawner, L.M./20 Van 5592 N/A N/A 2.1 miles north of Van
Wood XTO Energy Inc. Hawkins Field Unit/837 Hawkins 5100 N/A N/A 0.62 mile northeast of Hawkins