DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Rockies Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Odell, S. gas 17000 3.5 miles northeast of Huntington
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Rockies Gas Unit/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Odell, S. gas 17000 3.5 miles northeast of Huntington
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Bolivar Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, L. gas 17500 2 miles north of Huntington
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Bolivar Unit/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, L. gas 17500 2 miles north of Huntington
Cherokee Maximus Operating LTD. Vallier-Sessions/1 Reklaw Musquiz, J.M. gas 14000 8 miles east of Rusk
Harrison RFE Operating LLC. Osceola-McElroy heirs/2H Woodlawn Crain, J.B. oil or gas 9770 7.2 miles southeast of Jefferson
Harrison RFE Operating LLC. McElroy heirs/2H Woodlawn Crain, J.B. gas 9770 7.2 miles southeast of Jefferson
Kaufman Walker Operating Company Davis/2 Ham Gossett Kyser, J. oil 4700 3.9 miles east of Oak Grove
Kaufman Walker Operating Company Davis/3 Ham Gossett Kyser, J. oil 3700 3.9 miles east of Oak Grove
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Painted Horse/1 Kendrick Flores, HRS J. gas 11598 17 miles east of Nacogdoches
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Tatum B-Briar/1H Brachfield, S.E. McAdams, J. gas 9882 4.5 miles east of Brachfield
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Tatum B-Holly/1H Brachfield, S.E. McAdams, J. gas 9881 4.5 miles east of Brachfield
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Tatum B-Holly/2H Brachfield, S.E. McAdams, J. gas 9864 4.5 miles east of Brachfield
San Augustine Pine Wave Energy Partners OP. LLC. S.Kardell KS/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Quirk, E. gas 13750 2 miles east of San Augustine
San Augustine Pine Wave Energy Partners OP. LLC. BSM GU/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Sims, B.F. gas 13150 7 miles east of San Augustine
San Augustine Pine Wave Energy Partners OP. LLC. BSM GU/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Sims, B.F. gas 13150 7 miles east of San Augustine
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/13 Slocum 626 N/A N/A 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/14 Slocum 644 N/A N/A 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Walker/1 Hidden Rock 11020 N/A N/A 5.9 miles southeast of Linden
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Houston/1 Hidden Rock 11226 N/A N/A 3.3 miles southeast of Linden
Gregg Neches Exploration LLC. Flewellen/7 Willow Springs 10799 120 15/64 4.5 miles northwest of Longview
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Moseley HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11127 20373 30/64 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Eastman Chemical Company GU 1/2 Oak Hill 10760 50 64/64 3.2 miles east of Lakeport
Navarro Kilmarnock Oil Company Inc. Alexander A/3 Powell 3165 N/A N/A 6 miles southeast of Corsicana
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Alexander-McLaurin HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10960 19488 30/64 4.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Alexander-McLaurin HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11065 15578 30/64 4.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Alexander-McLaurin HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10946 15578 30/64 4.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Alexander-McLaurin HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11062 15702 30/64 4.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola Pinnergy LTD Panola SWD/1 Bethany 5264 N/A N/A 3.1 miles southwest of Bethany
Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC. Alexander, Geneva Furrh et al./5 Carthage 9820 9 14/64 9.1 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc. Harris, S.S. A/8 Carthage 10033 N/A N/A 6.6 miles southwest of Beckville
Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC. Hudson-Johnson Unit/11 Carthage 9645 N/A N/A 3.5 miles north of Carthage