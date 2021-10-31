DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Titan Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Swift, W. gas 16200 10 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Titan Gas Unit/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Swift, W. gas 16200 20 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Gasosaurus Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Crafton, J.R. gas 16500 6 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Gasosaurus Gas Unit/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Crafton, J.R. gas 16500 6 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Rainier Gas Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Odell, S. gas 17200 10 miles east of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Rainier Gas Unit/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Odell, S. gas 17200 10 miles east of Lufkin
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Bailey/1 Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime) Wellborn, K. oil 11300 3.2 miles south of Linden
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Moseley HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Moseley HV Unit E/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Kaufman Beverly Hillbilly Operating LLC. Akin/1 Tawakoni, South Walker, J. oil 10000 6.2 miles northeast of Terrell
Panola Select Energy Services Bethany SWD/2 Bethany (Travis Peak Cons.) Anderson, B.W. injection well 8292 1.5 miles east of Panola
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Gleason/1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Romero, M.A. oil or gas 9600 1.1 miles northwest of Clayton
Robertson Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Circle M. Alloc/1H Bald Prairie Davlin, H. gas 17000 7.8 miles northeast of Franklin
Wood Strand Energy L.C. Ray/1 Wildcat Houston, S. oil or gas 9900 8.4 miles northeast of Lindale
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cherokee Valence Operating Company Montano/1H Overton (Cotton Valley Sand) 12210 N/A N/A 5 miles southwest of Troup
Cherokee Faulconer, Vernon E. Inc. Ed Northcutt/1W Troup, West (Rucker) 12100 N/A N/A 0.5 mile southeast of Troup
Gregg Dallas Production Company LLC. McLendon-Combest ‘D’/5 Willow Springs (T. Peak Trans.) 11013 N/A N/A 7 miles northwest of Longview
Gregg Neches Exploration LLC. Castleberry/5 Willow Springs (Travis Peak) 10839 N/A N/A within Longview
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Davis, Jim et al./5 Waskom (Paluxy, lower) 9650 N/A N/A 1 mile northwest of Waskom
Houston Rusk Energy Operating LLC. Shaw, Mollie/34 Trinity 2955 N/A N/A 5.2 miles east of Weldon
Navarro Kilmarnock Oil Company Inc. McKie, W.J. “A”/1 Powell 3306 N/A N/A 8 miles southeast of Corsicana
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Louis-Matthews HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10852 21667 31/64 6 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Valence Operating Company Carthage Gas Unit 17/7 Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9741 N/A N/A 8.4 miles southwest of Carthage
Rusk East Tex Salt Water Disposal Co. Pew/6 East Texas 3817 N/A N/A 3.5 miles southwest of Kilgore
Rusk East Tex Salt Water Disposal Co. Zeppa-Thompson/3 East Texas 3818 N/A N/A 2 miles southwest of New London
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Byron-Benton (AW)/1H Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley) 10882 N/A N/A 5 miles southwest of Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Byron-Benton (AW)/2H Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley) 10789 N/A N/A 5 miles southwest of Henderson
Smith Valence Operating Company/Bracken Grandchildren Trust/1WD Noonday (Travis Peak) 13000 N/A N/A 0.1 mile east of Noonday
Smith Valence Operating Company Flint SWD/1 Girlie Caldwell 7510 N/A N/A 2.4 miles southwest of Noonday