DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Templeton-Bridge/1H Hidden Rock Renfro, A.C. oil 11650 4 miles northeast of Avinger
Harrison Tanos Exploration LLC. Jenkins East-Doyh-Mekh/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Carrol, E. gas 11362 9 miles south of Marshall
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Cary M. Abney HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Cary M. Abney HV Unit 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison TGNR East Texas LLC. LeTourneau Gas Unit 2/17CV Oak Hill Pettus, W.M. oil or gas 11903 16.3 miles southwest of Marshall
Marion Fossil Energy Inc. Gulf/1W Marion County Potter, R. injection well 1175 4 miles northeast of Uncertain
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Rising Sun/1 Kendrick De La Garza, B. gas 11581 6 miles east of Nacogdoches
Panola Blue Dome Operating LLC. Tiller Shelby/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Wornick, J. gas 11500 6.5 miles south of Waskom
Panola Blue Dome Operating LLC. Tiller East/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Wornick, J. gas 11500 6.5 miles south of Waskom
Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc. DWD Maid Marion B/0052HV Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Dixon, F.B. gas 11250 13.7 miles east of Carthage
Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc. DWD Maid Marion D/0054HV Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Dixon, F.B. gas 11200 13.7 miles east of Carthage
Panola Mako Exploration Management LLC. Hill, Tom/3 Bethany Mitchusson, E.F. gas 1000 3.6 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC. Chadwick Unit/17 Carthage White, S. gas 9600 3.5 miles north of Carthage
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Seahawks/H3 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) SP RR CO gas 18000 10.3 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Seahawks/B3 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) SP RR CO gas 18000 10.3 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Sun Devils/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hennis, J.J. gas 20000 10 miles south of Center
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Denali Gas Unit/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 16215 23327 21/64 14.2 miles southeast of Lufkin
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Ruby/1 Hidden Rock 11521 N/A N/A 3.2 miles southwest of Linden
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Alford/1 Hidden Rock 11615 N/A N/A 6.9 miles northeast of Avinger
Cherokee Merit Energy Company Shelton/5 Black Bayou 11944 N/A N/A 2.1 miles northeast of Wells
Gregg Titan Rock E&P LLC. Barton, Martha Gas Unit/1 Danville 10870 6 2 3.5 miles east of Kilgore
Harrison Rose City Resources LLC. Knox/1H Whelan 7509 N/A N/A 3.6 miles northwest of Harleton
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. George, DGH D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10773 21989 32 2.6 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Moseley HV Unit E/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10979 16405 30/64 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Limestone Stroud Petroleum Inc. Vickery/2 Navasota 8400 70 16/64 3.5 miles southwest of Personville
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Panola Development Company/7 Carthage, S. 9900 48 48/64 9 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC. Fite Unit/4 Carthage 9615 63 64/64 4 miles north of Carthage
Panola M.E. Operating & Services Inc. Pacific Enterprises ABC Corp A/2C Carthage 10085 65 32/64 13.8 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Panola Development Company/7 Carthage 9900 494 0 9 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC. Davis, M.L./1 Carthage 9670 N/A N/A 9 miles southwest of Carthage
Robertson XTO Energy Inc. Franklin SWD/1 Bald Prairie 6200 N/A N/A 5.1 miles southwest of Franklin
Rusk Lehnertz-Faulkner Inc. Bennett, T.V. Unit/2 Henderson 7693 N/A N/A 5 miles northeast of Henderson