DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Stanley/1H Hidden Rock Meyer, E. oil 10800 3.8 miles southeast of Linden
Gregg Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Smead/1D Willow Springs Cain, M.D. injection well 4000 8 miles north of Longview
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Callison SH B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, W. gas 13000 10.8 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Callison SH A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, W. gas 13000 10.8 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Callison SMH/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, W. gas 13000 10.8 miles southeast of Marshall
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Attoyac River Scoggins/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) YBarbo, J.I. gas 14300 3.8 miles northeast of Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Attoyac River Scoggins/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) YBarbo, J.I. gas 14300 3.8 miles northeast of Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Attoyac River Gas Unit/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) YBarbo, J.I. gas 14300 2.7 miles northeast of Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Scoggins Attoyac River/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) YBarbo, J.I. gas 14300 2.7 miles northeast of Chireno
Panola Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC. Lewis Miles Bell Roberson/4HR Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Johnson, J. gas 12000 2.55 miles southwest of DeBerry
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Woolworth HV E/5HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hull, T./Coffee, C. gas 12000 10.5 miles north of Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Woolworth HV F/6HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hull, T./Coffee, C. gas 12000 10.5 miles north of Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Woolworth HV G/7HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hull, T./Coffee, C. gas 12000 10.5 miles north of Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Woolworth HV H/8HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hull, T./Coffee, C. gas 12000 10.5 miles north of Carthage
Robertson Chesapeake Operating LLC. Pronghorn A/3H Giddings Smith, J. oil or gas 9000 2 miles southeast of Mumford
Robertson Chesapeake Operating LLC. Lightsey A EF/1H Giddings Coley, W. oil or gas 9000 3.2 miles east of Mumford
Robertson Chesapeake Operating LLC. Double Diamond A/2H Giddings Smith, J. oil or gas 9000 2.4 miles east of Mumford
Robertson Chesapeake Operating LLC. Double Diamond A/3H Giddings Smith, J. oil or gas 9000 2.4 miles east of Mumford
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. BSI Mountain Hawks DU/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Johnson, J. gas 13800 12.6 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. BSI Mountain Hawks DU/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Johnson, J. gas 13800 12.6 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. BSI Mountain Hawks DU/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Johnson, J. gas 13800 12.6 miles southwest of San Augustine
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Kerr/1 Hidden Rock 12105 N/A N/A 3.6 miles northwest of Avinger
Harrison Blue Dome Operating LLC. Bryson-Rudd/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10712 14566 28/64 1.8 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Blue Dome Operating LLC. Bryson-Rudd East/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10695 16438 28/64 1.8 miles southwest of Waskom
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Holder-Dillen-Bounds/1H Brachfield S.E. 9658 4724 46/64 13.6 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Sponte Operating Inc. Blue-Tatum/7HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11690 N/A N/A 1.6 miles east of Tatum
Panola Sponte Operating Inc. Blue-Tatum/8HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11489 N/A N/A 1.6 miles east of Tatum
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Bird, G.W. Gas Unit/3 Carthage 9992 57 64/64 10.5 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC. Fite Unit/11 Carthage 9475 N/A N/A 4.35 miles north of Carthage
Robertson LRR Pecos Valley LLC. Beverly Gale/1HA Giddings 5746 N/A N/A 16.5 miles southwest of Franklin
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Gammel-Ras/1H Henderson, E. 11083 N/A N/A 6.5 miles southwest of Henderson
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sacagawea/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13193 18926 19 4 miles northwest of San Augustine
Shelby Brookston Energy Inc. Stephens, G.H./6 Joaquin 8516 119 12 2.4 miles southeast of Joaquin
Upshur Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Marsh TD-Arrington/1H Gilmer 10767 N/A N/A 9 miles southwest of Gilmer
Upshur Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Marsh TD-Collie/1H Gilmer 10935 N/A N/A 9 miles southwest of Gilmer
Wood Nitro Oil & Gas LLC. Hornbuckle/A3 Winnsboro 10860 N/A N/A 10 miles north of Quitman