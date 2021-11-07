DRILLINGCounty Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Moseley HV Unit F/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Henderson Atmos Pipeline-Texas Tri Cities Gas Storage Unit/23RH Tri-Cities (Rodessa) Kay, W. storage well 7691 7.5 miles southwest of Athens
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Minnie Bell HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J. gas 13000 6.5 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Minnie Bell HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J. gas 13000 6.5 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Minnie Bell HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J. gas 13000 6.5 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Minnie Bell HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J. gas 13000 6.5 miles east of Elysian Field
Rusk KJ Energy LLC. Orr-Tipps Gas Unit/9H Brachfield S.E. (Cotton Valley) Miller, J. gas 10466 3.7 miles northeast of Minden
San Augustine C6 Operating LLC. Wilma Richards B/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Ussury, M. gas 12887 4.8 miles east of San Augustine
COMPLETIONSCounty Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating Inc. J.K. Abney HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10977 24989 32/64 3.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating Inc. J.K. Abney HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11088 25098 32/64 3.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Furrh-Tiller Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11163 19873 24/64 15.3 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Furrh-Findley Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11059 11315 28/64 15.3 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Furrh-Mims Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11124 19564 32/64 14.5 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Furrh-Mims (AW)/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11225 20997 32/64 14.5 miles southeast of Marshall
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Mullins/1HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10993 15545 28 3.5 miles west of DeBerry
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Mullins/2HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10971 19472 30 3.5 miles west of DeBerry
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III Smith-Bird/4 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9620 349 16/64 0.75 mile northeast of Carthage
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Markey No. 1/7 Oak Hill (Pettit) 10950 N/A N/A 6.6 miles southeast of Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Viper 2-Jones W (AW)/1H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) 10739 N/A N/A 4.2 miles southeast of Henderson
Shelby Eagle Oil & Gas Co. Dance/1 Bridges, E. (James Lime) 10375 N/A N/A 3.8 miles northwest of Center
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Harmon/8 Overton (Travis Peak) 11688 N/A N/A 5.3 miles northeast of Troup
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Swann, M.C./11 Overton (Travis Peak) 11605 N/A N/A 1.6 miles east of Troup
Smith Faulconer Energy LLC. Odom, Jr. Gu 1/1 Troup, West (Rucker) 13000 N/A N/A 1.1 miles southwest of Troup
Upshur Buffco Production Inc. Doby/1 White Oak (Cotton Valley Sand) 10810 N/A N/A 3 miles north of Longview
Wood Valence Operating Company Bass/1H Como (Rodessa Hill) 7967 N/A N/A 3.8 miles northeast of Yantis