DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cherokee Faulconer Vernon E. Inc. Ed Northcutt/1 Troup, West (Rucker) Gee, E. injection well 12105 0.5 mile southeast of Troup
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Appaloosa/11H Newark, East (Barnett Shale) Bradshaw, D. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Appaloosa/12H Newark, East (Barnett Shale) Bradshaw, D. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Appaloosa/13H Newark, East (Barnett Shale) Bradshaw, D. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Appaloosa/14H Newark, East (Barnett Shale) Bradshaw, D. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Houston ETX Energy LLC. Eastham State Prison Farm/0701 BSR (Sub-Clarksville) Robbins, G. oil 11992 25.5 miles west of Crockett
Houston ETX Energy LLC. Eastham State Prison Farm/0503 BSR (Sub-Clarksville) Robbins, G. oil 11900 7 miles southeast of Midway
Houston ETX Energy LLC. Eastham State Prison Farm/0103 BSR (Sub-Clarksville) Robbins, G. oil 11935 6.4 miles southeast of Midway
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Bird G.W. Gas Unit/3 Carthage (Pettit, Upper) Harrell, S. oil or gas 6170 10.5 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Bill Powers/1 Carthage (Travis Peak) Romero, M.A. oil or gas 9740 2 miles north of Clayton
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Chadwick Cassity/1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Davis, H. gas 9690 4.1 miles southwest of Clayton
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Castleberry Chadwick/1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) David, H. gas 9695 4.1 miles southwest of Clayton
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Church-Claud Holder/3H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) Lindsey, C. gas 9800 13 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Church-Claud Holder/4H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) Lindsey, C. gas 9800 13 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. Smith-Bird/4 Carthage (Travis Peak) Thompson, W.D. oil or gas 8500 0.75 mile northeast of Carthage
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. BSI Hokies Du/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Sowell, J.J. gas 15000 12.1 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. BSI Hokies Du/4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Sowell, J.J. gas 14600 12.1 miles southwest of San Augustine
Smith Vess Oil Corporation Lyons/44 Hitts Lake (Rodessa) D. Minor oil 10000 7.3 miles north of Tyler
Smith Faulconer Energy LLC. Odom, Jr. GU 1/1 Troup, West (Rucker) George, W. injection well 13000 1.1 miles southwest of Troup
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Furrh GR-Furrh WK/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11023 N/A N/A 15.5 miles southeast of Marshall
Houston; Vinland Texas Services LLC. Adams, C. T. Oil Unit/2 FT. Trinidad (Ottos Sand) 9420 N/A N/A 1.7 miles northeast of Hazel Chapel
Panola Iron Mountain Energy LLC. Lynch, Charles SWD/1 Carthage (Travis Peak) 5560 N/A N/A 16.9 miles east of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. Griffith/2 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9542 212 12/64 2 miles northwest of Gary
Rusk CCI Gulf Coast Upstream LLC. Fred B. Jackson/4PG Minden (Travis Peak Cons.) 11080 N/A N/A 6.2 miles northwest of Henderson
San Augustine Dual Production Partners LLC. Carter, Flournoy/1 Wildcat 1100 N/A N/A 3 miles northwest of Broaddus
Smith Faulconer Energy LLC. Arnold Gas Unit/1 Overton (Travis Peak) 12340 N/A N/A 2.2 miles southwest of Arp
Van Zandt Morton, Salt Inc. Morton Salt/6 Grand Saline 2918 N/A N/A 0.5 mile southwest of Grand Saline