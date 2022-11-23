DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Gregg; Neches Exploration LLC.; Flewellen/5; Willow Springs; Rains, P.P.; oil or gas; 10858; within Longview
Gregg; Neches Exploration LLC.; Culpepper/6; Willow Springs; Sanchez, D.; oil or gas; 10879; within Longview
Harrison; Trinity Operating LLC.; Rudd Unit 1/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Henderson, B.; gas; 12000; 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison; Trinity Operating LLC.; Rudd Unit 1/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Henderson, B.; gas; 12000; 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Snider Industries/1D; Bethany; Mitchell, S.T.; injection well; 7000; 3.5 miles north of Elysian Field
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC.; Bryson A1 HV Unit E/5H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Bryant, J.B.; gas; 12000; 3.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Nacogdoches; Sonerra Resources Corporation; Blackhawk/1; Kendrick; De La Cerda, N.; gas; 10950; 4 miles east of Nacogdoches
Panola; KJ Energy LLC.; Cassity-Forshee A/1H; Brachfield, S.E.; Flores, P.; gas; 10017; 12.6 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC.; Youngblood-Roe HV Unit E/5H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Scantlebury, W.; gas; 13000; 2 miles north of Carthage
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC.; Youngblood-Roe HV Unit F/6H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Scantlebury, W.; gas; 13000; 2 miles north of Carthage
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC.; Youngblood-Roe HV Unit G/7H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Scantlebury, W.; gas; 13000; 2 miles north of Carthage
Panola; Sheridan Production Co. III LLC.; Morgan Unit/5; Carthage; McPherson, S.L.; oil or gas; 9700; 3.2 miles northeast of Carthage
KJ Energy LLC.; Taylor Sealey Gas Unit/5H; Brachfield, S.E.; Flores, P.; gas; 10130; 12.2 miles southwest of Carthage
Robertson; Chesapeake Operating LLC.; Pronghorn A HCX2/2H; Giddings; Smith, J.; oil or gas; 9000; 2 miles southeast of Mumford
Robertson; Chesapeake Operating LLC.; Lightsey A EF/2H; Giddings; Coley, W.; oil or gas; 9000; 3.2 miles east of Mumford
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cass; Rose City Resources LLC.; Duncan/1; Hidden Rock; 11393; N/A; N/A; 4.5 miles south of Linden
Cass; Rose City Resources LLC.; Price/1; Hidden Rock; 11385; N/A; N/A; 4.2 miles south of Linden
Gregg; Dallas Production Company; Satterwhite/2; Willow Springs; 10968; N/A; N/A; 11 miles northwest of Longview
Harrison; McBride Operating LLC.; McBride/4; Waskom; 5020; N/A; N/A; 14 miles southeast of Marshall
Panola; Graward Operating LLC.; Britton Gas Unit/6; Long Branch; 9930; N/A; N/A; 6.5 miles southwest of Clayton
Robertson; Chesapeake Operating LLC.; Broughton-Nigliazzo Unit/1; Giddings; 5593; N/A; N/A; 4.73 miles southwest of Hearne
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Sacagawea/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13206; 21337; 19; 4 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine; Aeton Energy Operating LLC.; Sacagawea/4HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 12847; 22358; 19/64; 4 miles northwest of San Augustine