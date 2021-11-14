DRILLINGCounty Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Boon/1 Hidden Rock Williams, L.S. oil 11300 2.3 miles south of Linden
Harrison McBride Operating LLC. Ella/1A Wildcat Wallace, L. oil or gas 8000 10 miles southeast of Marshall
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation North Hickey/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12000 13 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation North Hickey/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12000 13 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation North Hickey/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12000 13 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC. Tiller Crenshaw Alloc/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Story, J. gas 10750 2.25 miles southeast of Panola
Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC. Tiller Crenshaw Alloc/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Story, J. gas 10850 2.25 miles southeast of Panola
Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC. Tiller Crenshaw Alloc/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Story, J. gas 10850 2.25 miles southeast of Panola
Panola Tanos Exploration LLC. Smith/1 Carthage, South Taylor, W. gas 8800 6.5 miles southwest of Clayton
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Miller C-Brian/1H Minden (Cotton Valley) Gill, W. gas 12000 4 miles southeast of Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Miller C-Brian/2H Minden (Cotton Valley) Gill, W. gas 12000 4 miles southeast of Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Miller C-Kangera/1H Minden (Cotton Valley) Gill, W. gas 12000 4 miles southeast of Henderson
COMPLETIONSCounty Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Bomar/1 Hidden Rock 11650 N/A N/A 4.1 miles northeast of Avinger
Gregg Titan Rock E&P LLC. Ginn Heirs No. 1/2 Danville 7851 3 .375 2.5 miles east of Kilgore
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Furrh-Collier Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11149 19449 32/64 15.3 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Furrh-Collier Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11112 18425 32/64 15.3 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Massingale Hinson B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10813 13361 30 1.2 miles northeast of Waskom
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Massingale Hinson C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11068 18535 30 1.2 miles northeast of Waskom
Navarro Kilmarnock Oil Company Inc. Bush Brothers/1 Powell 3700 N/A N/A 6 miles northeast of Corsicana
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Chapel Hill 5/1H Chapel Hill 11435 N/A N/A 12 miles east of Tyler
Wood Valence Operating Company Catfish/1H Como (Rodessa Hill) 7958 N/A N/A 3.8 miles northeast of Yantis