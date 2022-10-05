DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Rose City Resources Tigers/1 Hidden Rock Young, G.S. oil 11300 3.8 miles southeast of Linden
Harrison Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC. Bookout B Alloc/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Jordan, B. gas 11200 3 miles northeast of Waskom
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Jude-Abbey Road/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14200 6 miles southwest of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Jude-Abbey Road/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14200 6 miles southwest of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Silver Hammer-Patzakis/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14300 3 miles northwest of Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Silver Hammer-Patzakis/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14000 3 miles northwest of Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Silver Hammer-Patzakis/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14300 3 miles northwest of Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Silver Hammer-Patzakis/4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14000 3 miles northwest of Chireno
Panola Graward Operating Inc. Britton Gas Unit/6 Long Branch Taylor, W. gas 9930 6.5 miles southwest of Clayton
Panola Sponte Operating Inc. Maverick/5HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Crouch, W. gas 12000 3.2 miles southeast of Tatum
Panola Sponte Operating Inc. Doggo/6HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Crouch, W. gas 12000 3.2 miles southeast of Tatum
Panola Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC. Lewis Miles Bell Roberson/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Johnson, J. gas 12000 2.55 miles southwest of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Stough Sisters HV Unit G/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J. gas 13000 1.5 miles west of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Harrison HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J. gas 13000 2 miles west of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Harrison HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J. gas 13000 2 miles west of DeBerry
Panola Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC. Lewis Miles Bell Roberson/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Johnson, J. gas 12000 2.55 miles southwest of DeBerry
Panola Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC. Sharp Miles Bell Roberson/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Johnson, J. gas 12000 1.77 miles southwest of DeBerry
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cherokee Merit Energy Company Hill, J.C./4 Black Bayou 11799 N/A N/A 3.8 miles northeast of Wells
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. George DGH C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10599 11765 30 2.6 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Mayfield-Harris/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11201 N/A N/A 10 miles south of Marshall
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Abney, C.M./2 Waskom 9659 N/A N/A 5 miles southwest of Waskom
Henderson O’Ryan Oil and Gas White heirs/1R Cedar Creek, S. 11365 N/A N/A 17.9 miles northwest of Athens
Limestone Brown Oil & Gas Co. Mills, T.W./3 Mexia 3148 N/A N/A 2 miles west of Mexia
Panola Valence Operating Company Sterrett/4 Beckville, north 6900 N/A N/A 4.1 miles northeast of Beckville
Robertson Wildfire Energy Operating LLC. Youngblood A Allocation Well/3H Aguila Vado 7462 N/A N/A 12.8 miles southeast of Franklin
Robertson Northfield Enterprises Inc SVR B/297 Aguila Vado 7250 N/A N/A 1 mile north of Benchley
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Miller C-Brian/2H Minden 10778 13338 46/64 4 miles southeast of Henderson
Wood Valence Operating Company Bass/1H Como 7967 N/A N/A 3.8 miles northeast of Yantis