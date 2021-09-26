DRILLING

County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location

Cass Stetson Petroleum Corp. McCray, Will/1 Linden, East Frazier, E. oil 10700 3 miles northeast of Kildare

Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. C.M. Abney ‘A’ HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, S. gas 13000 2.5 miles southwest of Waskom

Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. C.M. Abney ‘A’ HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, S. gas 13000 2.5 miles southwest of Waskom

Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Moon Pie/47 Nacogdoches Mora, J.M. oil 650 15 miles southeast of Nacogdoches

Panola PetroQuest Energy LLC. Sabine Royalty ALO 4/4H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Lawhorn, V. oil or gas 10000 15.2 miles southeast of Carthage

Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC. Miles-Bell Roberson-JD Furrh AL/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Johnson, J. gas 11000 1.33 miles east of DeBerry

Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC. Miles Bell Roberson-JD Furrh A/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Johnson, J. gas 10649 1.33 miles east of DeBerry

Panola Iron Mountain Energy LLC. Lynch, Charles SWD/1 Carthage (Travis Peak) Anthony, E.P. injection well 8000 16.9 miles east of Carthage

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Columbia Unit/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) SP RR Co/Grant, L.C./Ashby, J.S. gas 15200 2.8 miles northwest of Broaddus

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Columbia Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) SP RR CO/Grant, L.C./Ashby, J.S. gas 15200 2.8 miles northwest of Broaddus

Wood Blackwell EXP & Development LLC. Taylor heirs TPCV/3 Neuhoff Tollet, W. gas 13500 5 miles southwest of Hainesville

COMPLETIONS

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location

Harrison Brookston Energy Inc. Trammell/6 Waskom (Cotton Valley) 9800 N/A N/A 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom

Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Lone Pine SWD/1 Bethany (Pettit) 6180 N/A N/A 3.75 miles northeast of Elysian Field

Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Abney, J.K./2 Waskom (Hill) 6268 178 64/64 2 miles southwest of Waskom

Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Vera Davis-Chadwick/1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9654 7150 18 3.1 miles southwest of Clayton

Smith Valence Operating Company Thedford/1H Girlie Caldwell 8765 N/A N/A 0.9 mile nothwest of Noonday

Upshur Burk Royalty Co. Smith, D.F./1 Lassater (Cotton Valley) 13000 N/A N/A 15.3 miles northeast of Gilmer

Recommended for You


— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission, from Sept. 12 to 18. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.