DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Stetson Petroleum Corp. McCray, Will/1 Linden, East Frazier, E. oil 10700 3 miles northeast of Kildare
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. C.M. Abney ‘A’ HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, S. gas 13000 2.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. C.M. Abney ‘A’ HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, S. gas 13000 2.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Moon Pie/47 Nacogdoches Mora, J.M. oil 650 15 miles southeast of Nacogdoches
Panola PetroQuest Energy LLC. Sabine Royalty ALO 4/4H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Lawhorn, V. oil or gas 10000 15.2 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC. Miles-Bell Roberson-JD Furrh AL/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Johnson, J. gas 11000 1.33 miles east of DeBerry
Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC. Miles Bell Roberson-JD Furrh A/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Johnson, J. gas 10649 1.33 miles east of DeBerry
Panola Iron Mountain Energy LLC. Lynch, Charles SWD/1 Carthage (Travis Peak) Anthony, E.P. injection well 8000 16.9 miles east of Carthage
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Columbia Unit/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) SP RR Co/Grant, L.C./Ashby, J.S. gas 15200 2.8 miles northwest of Broaddus
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Columbia Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) SP RR CO/Grant, L.C./Ashby, J.S. gas 15200 2.8 miles northwest of Broaddus
Wood Blackwell EXP & Development LLC. Taylor heirs TPCV/3 Neuhoff Tollet, W. gas 13500 5 miles southwest of Hainesville
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Harrison Brookston Energy Inc. Trammell/6 Waskom (Cotton Valley) 9800 N/A N/A 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Lone Pine SWD/1 Bethany (Pettit) 6180 N/A N/A 3.75 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Abney, J.K./2 Waskom (Hill) 6268 178 64/64 2 miles southwest of Waskom
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Vera Davis-Chadwick/1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9654 7150 18 3.1 miles southwest of Clayton
Smith Valence Operating Company Thedford/1H Girlie Caldwell 8765 N/A N/A 0.9 mile nothwest of Noonday
Upshur Burk Royalty Co. Smith, D.F./1 Lassater (Cotton Valley) 13000 N/A N/A 15.3 miles northeast of Gilmer