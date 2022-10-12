DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. CCI/1H Hidden Rock Meyer, E. oil 10900 3.8 miles southeast of Linden
Cherokee Maximus Operating LTD. Vallier-Sessions/1 Reklaw Musquiz, J.M. gas 11000 8 miles east of Rusk
Cherokee C.W. Resources Inc. Azleway/1 Neches Acry, A.N. oil or gas 5200 5.7 miles southwest of Jacksonville
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Chad Ellis HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Walling, J.C. gas 13000 6 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Chad Ellis HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Walling, J.C. gas 13000 6 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Abney T.P. Smith HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Leon Valence Operating Company Lewis B/5H Farrar Rejon, M.C. gas 13150 7.5 miles northwest of Jewett
Limestone New Horizon Global Inc. Tippie Keeling/1 Wildcat Gilliam, N. oil or gas 2375 6 miles east of Prairie Hill
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Shooting Star/1 Kendrick Mora, J.M. gas 10848 15 miles southeast of Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Standing Pine/1 Kendrick Mora, J.M. gas 9575 10 miles southeast of Nacogdoches
Panola Sponte Operating Inc. Rodeo/4HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bowles, A. gas 12000 3.45 miles southeast of Tatum
Panola KJ Energy LLC Taylor South/1H Brachfield, S.E. Flores, P. gas 10130 12.2 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc. DWD Nottingham Sheriff A/0031HV Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Dixon, F.B. gas 11300 13.87 miles east of Carthage
Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc. DWD Nottingham Sheriff C/0033HV Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Dixon, F.B. gas 11400 13.87 miles east of Carthage
Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc. DWD Maid Marion A/0051HV Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Dixon, F.B. gas 11400 13.7 miles east of Carthage
Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc. DWD Maid Marion C/0053HV Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Dixon, F.B. gas 11400 13.7 miles east of Carthage
Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc. DWD Nottingham Sheriff B/0032HV Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Dixon, F.B. gas 11250 13.87 miles east of Carthage
Rusk Craton Operating LLC. Gladney Gas Unit/11 Oak Hill Isaac, Lee oil or gas 7200 20.9 miles southwest of Marshall
San Augustine Pine Wave Energy Partners Williams Chumley WW/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Sublett, P.A. gas 13300 3 miles east of San Augustine
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Brachi Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15907 N/A N/A 7.5 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Titan Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15866 N/A N/A 10 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Titan Gas Unit/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15491 N/A N/A 10 miles northeast of Lufkin
Franklin XTO Energy Inc. New Hope Unit/92 New Hope 8200 N/A N/A 6 miles north of Scroggins
Franklin Valence Operating Company Bullard/1 W.A. Moncrief 12532 N/A N/A 3.7 miles northeast of Winnsboro
Gregg Scout Energy Management LLC. Whitaker, J.A./1 East Texas 3657 N/A N/A 6 miles west of Longview
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Moseley HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10896 22984 32/64 4.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Bergin B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11077 N/A N/A 13 miles south of Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Bergin C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11127 N/A N/A 13 miles south of Marshall
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Marsh KB A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale 10794 20519 32 8.7 miles southwest of Elysian Field
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Marsh KB B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale 10920 24986 32 8.7 miles southwest of Elysian Field
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Moseley HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11029 19690 32/64 4.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Marsh KB C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10773 21451 32 8.7 miles southwest of Elysian Field
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Mayfield-Harris/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11301 N/A N/A 10 miles south of Marshall
Henderson Tactical Operating Company LLC. Moseley, Johnnie Unit/1 Eustace 12875 N/A N/A 6 miles southwest of Eustace
Houston ETX Energy LLC. Eastham State Prison Farm/0811 Eastham State Farm 12303 348 48/64 13.3 miles southwest of Lovelady
Limestone Brown Oil & Gas Co. Berthelson, A.E./5 Mexia 3143 N/A N/A 4.5 miles west of Mexia
Panola Pilot Water Solutions SWD LLC. Sabine Royalty/5 Belle Bower 7323 0 0 4 miles east of Deadwood
Panola Iron Mountain Energy LLC. Howard SWD/1 Carthage 6090 N/A N/A 3.7 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Tanos Exploration LLC. Williams SWD/1 Pinehill, S.E. 6338 N/A N/A 1.8 miles southwest of Longbranch
Rusk Basa Resources Inc. Kinney/11W East Texas 3670 N/A N/A 10 miles southwest of Henderson
Shelby Advantek Shelby County LLC. Shelby Salty SWD/1 Coney 7021 N/A N/A 7 miles southwest of Center
Smith Faulconer Energy LLC. Jackson Oil Unit 1/4 Overton 11810 N/A N/A 3.1 miles southwest of Arp