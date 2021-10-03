DRILLING

County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location

Anderson La Roca Energy LP Thompson/1; Slocum Erwin, R. oil 620 2.5 miles northwest of Slocum

Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. C.M. Abney ‘A’ HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, S. gas 13000 2.5 miles southwest of Waskom

Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sanders ‘A’ HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, S. gas 13000 2.75 miles southwest of Waskom

Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sanders ‘A’ HV Unit E/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, S. gas 13000 2.75 miles southwest of Waskom

Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sanders ‘A’ HV Unit F/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, S. gas 13000 2.75 miles southwest of Waskom

Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Snider Industries SWD/1 Bethany (Pettit) Mitchell, S.T. injection well 9000 3.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field

Leon Forza Operating LLC. Simpson/1 Upper Keechi Creek Morey, W.D. oil 6500 4.7 miles southwest of Oakwood

Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Vera Davis-Brannon/1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Johnson, A. oil or gas 9667 3.1 miles southwest of Clayton

Panola Slant Operating LLC. H.D. Browning Gas Unit No. 1/14 Carthage (Travis Peak) Hanks, J. oil or gas 10750 2.8 miles north of Fair Play

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sacagawea/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holman, S. gas 14000 4 miles northwest of San Augustine

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sacagawea/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holman, S. gas 13500 4 miles northwest of San Augustine

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sacagawea/4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holman, S. gas 13500 4 miles northwest of San Augustine

Wood Blackwell EXP & Development LLC. Taylor heirs TPCV/3 Neuhoff Tollet, W. gas 13500 5 miles southwest of Hainesville

COMPLETIONS

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location

Cherokee Merit Energy Company Shelton/8 Black Bayou 11746 391 48/64 2.5 miles northeast of Wells

Navarro Kilmarnock Oil Company Inc. Bush Brothers/1 Powell 3700 N/A N/A 6 miles northeast of Corsicana

Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Beckham/11H Carthage (Cotton Valley); 9614 4567 18 2.4 miles southwest of Clayton

Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Griffith/2 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9650 N/A N/A 2 miles northwest of Gary

Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners OP LLC. Cavin-Lewis Alloc/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10575 22932 34/64 15.83 miles northeast of Carthage

Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners OP LLC. Cavin-Lewis Alloc/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10689 24656 34/64 15.83 miles northeast of Carthage

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Louis-Matthews HV Unit F/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10828 19719 31/64 6 miles southeast of DeBerry

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Louis-Matthews HV Unit G/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10925 25633 31/64 6 miles southeast of DeBerry

Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Lilly Unit/5 Carthage (Hill, Southwest) 9666 N/A N/A 4.2 miles northeast of Carthage

Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Hull A-16 Unit/A33 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9742 367 20/64 7.2 miles east of Carthage

Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Tiber/H1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12084 21918 28/64 14 miles southeast of Shelbyville

Shelby Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Noble Unit/4 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12528 N/A N/A 9.7 miles southwest of Center

Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Chapel Hill 2/1H Chapel Hill (Cotton Valley) 11299 N/A N/A 9.5 miles northwest of Overton

Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Swann, M.C./8 Overton (Travis Peak) 11602 N/A N/A 1.6 miles east of Trap

Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. White, W.H. 504/1C Van (Austin Chalk) 2981 N/A N/A 0.5 mile northwest of Van

— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission, from Sept. 19 to 25. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.