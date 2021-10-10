DRILLING

County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location

Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/10 Slocum Crawford oil 750 2 miles northwest of Slocum

Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Heath/1 Hidden Rock Williams, J. oil 11300 4.3 miles south of Linden

Harrison Trinity Operating LLC. Snider Industries/1 Longwood (Travis Peak) McAllister, W. injection well 7800 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom

Harrison Trinity Operating LLC. Snider Industries/2 Longwood (Travis Peak) McAllister, W. injection well 7800 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom

Panola KJ Energy LLC. Cassity Gas Unit/2H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) Willis, S. gas 10125 13.7 miles west of Carthage

Panola Petroquest Energy LLC Sabine Royalty/5H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Lawhorn, V. oil or gas 10000 15.2 miles southeast of Carthage

Panola Slant Operating LLC. Weir Estate/5 Carthage (Travis Peak) Pearch, W. oil or gas 10229 11.7 miles northwest of Carthage

Panola Slant Operating LLC. Reed Estate Unit/16 Carthage (Travis Peak) Romero, M.A. oil or gas 10050 9 miles southwest of Beckville

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sparks HV Unit J/10H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J. gas 13000 1.5 miles northwest of DeBerry

Panola Slant Operating LLC. Reed Estate Unit/1 Carthage (Travis Peak) Romero, M.A. oil or gas 9700 8 miles southwest of Carthage

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bagley HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, A. gas 13000 11.25 miles north of Joaquin

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bagley HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, A gas 13000 11.25 miles north of Joaquin

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bagley HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, A. gas 13000 11.25 miles north of Joaquin

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bagley HV Unit E/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, A. gas 13000 11.25 miles north of Joaquin

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Louis-Matthews HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Matthews, J. gas 13000 6 miles southeast of DeBerry

Panola Sheridan Production Co. III Haygood, Lois/3 Carthage (Travis Peak) Davis, J. oil or gas 9600 3.5 miles southwest of Carthage

Panola Sheridan Production Co. III McRae, Blanche/10 Carthage (Travis Peak) Morris, E. oil or gas 9000 8 miles south of Carthage

Smith Weathers Exploration Inc. West Tyler (Paluxy Bankhead)/5 Tyler, W. Gordon, W oil 8000 6.2 miles west of Tyler

COMPLETIONS

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location

Cass Moransco Energy Corporation Oakland Corp. Waterflood Unit/115 Kildare 10200 N/A N/A 3 miles southeast of Kildare

Gregg Titan Rock E&P LLC. Griffin Ranch/1 Danville 9689 6.7 .875 5.4 miles east of Kilgore

Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Southwestern Medical Foundation/2A.. Waskom (Cotton Valley) 10200 17 48/64 6 miles northwest of Waskom

Harrison New Century Exploration Inc. Duke/1H Woodlawn (Cotton Valley) 9899 N/A N/A 6 miles northwest of Marshall

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sparks HV Unit J/10H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11088 19832 32/64 1.5 miles northwest of DeBerry

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bagley HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11386 22035 30/64 11.25 miles north of Joaquin

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bagley HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11296 24224 30/64 11.25 miles north of Joaquin

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bagley HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11398 26011 30/64 11.25 miles north of Joaquin

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bagley HV Unit E/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11199 28574 30/64 11.25 miles north of Joaquin

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Louis-Matthews HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11047 25011 31/64 6 miles southeast of DeBerry

Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Cameron/4 Overton (Travis Peak) 11708 N/A N/A 4.5 miles northeast of Troup

Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Chapel Hill 6/1H Chapel Hill (Cotton Valley) 11913 N/A N/A 12 miles east of Tyler

Recommended for You


— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission, from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.