DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/10 Slocum Crawford oil 750 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Heath/1 Hidden Rock Williams, J. oil 11300 4.3 miles south of Linden
Harrison Trinity Operating LLC. Snider Industries/1 Longwood (Travis Peak) McAllister, W. injection well 7800 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison Trinity Operating LLC. Snider Industries/2 Longwood (Travis Peak) McAllister, W. injection well 7800 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Cassity Gas Unit/2H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) Willis, S. gas 10125 13.7 miles west of Carthage
Panola Petroquest Energy LLC Sabine Royalty/5H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Lawhorn, V. oil or gas 10000 15.2 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Weir Estate/5 Carthage (Travis Peak) Pearch, W. oil or gas 10229 11.7 miles northwest of Carthage
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Reed Estate Unit/16 Carthage (Travis Peak) Romero, M.A. oil or gas 10050 9 miles southwest of Beckville
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sparks HV Unit J/10H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J. gas 13000 1.5 miles northwest of DeBerry
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Reed Estate Unit/1 Carthage (Travis Peak) Romero, M.A. oil or gas 9700 8 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bagley HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, A. gas 13000 11.25 miles north of Joaquin
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bagley HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, A gas 13000 11.25 miles north of Joaquin
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bagley HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, A. gas 13000 11.25 miles north of Joaquin
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bagley HV Unit E/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, A. gas 13000 11.25 miles north of Joaquin
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Louis-Matthews HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Matthews, J. gas 13000 6 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III Haygood, Lois/3 Carthage (Travis Peak) Davis, J. oil or gas 9600 3.5 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III McRae, Blanche/10 Carthage (Travis Peak) Morris, E. oil or gas 9000 8 miles south of Carthage
Smith Weathers Exploration Inc. West Tyler (Paluxy Bankhead)/5 Tyler, W. Gordon, W oil 8000 6.2 miles west of Tyler
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cass Moransco Energy Corporation Oakland Corp. Waterflood Unit/115 Kildare 10200 N/A N/A 3 miles southeast of Kildare
Gregg Titan Rock E&P LLC. Griffin Ranch/1 Danville 9689 6.7 .875 5.4 miles east of Kilgore
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Southwestern Medical Foundation/2A.. Waskom (Cotton Valley) 10200 17 48/64 6 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison New Century Exploration Inc. Duke/1H Woodlawn (Cotton Valley) 9899 N/A N/A 6 miles northwest of Marshall
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sparks HV Unit J/10H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11088 19832 32/64 1.5 miles northwest of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bagley HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11386 22035 30/64 11.25 miles north of Joaquin
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bagley HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11296 24224 30/64 11.25 miles north of Joaquin
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bagley HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11398 26011 30/64 11.25 miles north of Joaquin
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bagley HV Unit E/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11199 28574 30/64 11.25 miles north of Joaquin
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Louis-Matthews HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11047 25011 31/64 6 miles southeast of DeBerry
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Cameron/4 Overton (Travis Peak) 11708 N/A N/A 4.5 miles northeast of Troup
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Chapel Hill 6/1H Chapel Hill (Cotton Valley) 11913 N/A N/A 12 miles east of Tyler