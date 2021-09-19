DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cherokee Breitburn Operating L.P. McElroy A/4 Overton (Travis Peak) Gee, E. oil or gas 12050 1.5 miles southeast of Troup
Cherokee Breitburn Operating L.P. Wilkinson/1 Overton (Travis Peak) Jose Maria Pocela oil or gas 11992 23 miles east of Rusk
Gregg Breitburn Operating L.P. Davis, J.D./4 White Oak Creek H. Hathaway gas 10785 within Longview
Gregg Breitburn Operating L.P. Key, Dolly Bell/1 Willow Springs (Pettit) Moore, D. oil 11300 within Longview
Gregg Breitburn Operating L.P. Tuttle heirs/1 Willow Springs (Pettit) W.H. Castleberry oil 11300 within Longview
Panola Sponte Operating Inc. Blue-Tatum/7HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Reel, J. gas 11700 1.6 miles east of Tatum
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. BSI Hokies Du/4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Sowell, J.J. gas 14600 12.1 miles southwest of San Augustine
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Chapel Hill 17/1H Chapel Hill (Cotton Valley) Tunnel, E. oil or gas 11000 10 miles east of Tyler
Upshur Breitburn Operating L.P. Edwards, J.K./1 Glenwood (Travis Peak) D. Ferguson oil 11019 2 miles east of East Mountain
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson Scout Energy Management LLC. Delaney “’A”/41 Camp Hill 550 N/A N/A 4.6 miles northwest of Slocum
Gregg Titan Rock E&P, LLC. Murphy OU No. 1/2 Danville 7314 5 .625 4 miles northwest of Kilgore
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Abney, J.K./1 Waskom (Travis Peak) 6388 148 64/64 3 miles west of Waskom
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Taylor, W.B./12 Waskom (Travis Peak Upper) 6800 114 64/64 5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Ark-LA-TEX Energy LLC. Waskom SWD/1 Bethany (Travis Peak) 7650 N/A N/A 7.9 miles west of Waskom
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Furrh, GR-Furrh WK/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11134 N/A N/A 15.5 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Furrh, GR-Furrh WK/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11039 N/A N/A 15.5 miles southeast of Marshall
Navarro Kilmarnock Oil Company Inc. Alexander “A”/3 Powell 3148 N/A N/A 6 miles southeast of Corsicana
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Thomas, Charles/10 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9625 665 12/64 6.8 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Adams-Gulley-HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10933 23716 30/64 6 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Brumble Unit/6L Bethany, East (Cotton Valley) 9710 N/A N/A 5.2 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Louis-Matthews HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10890 18978 31/64 6 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Louis-Matthews HV Unit E/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10966 24180 31/64 6 miles southeast of DeBerry
Smith Valence Operating Company Clay/1H Girlie Caldwell 8106 N/A N/A 0.9 mile northwest of Noonday
Upshur Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Marsh TD-Arrington/1H Gilmer (Cotton Valley Sands) 10767 8501 40/64 9 miles southwest of Gilmer
Upshur Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Marsh TD-Collie/1H Gilmer (Cotton Valley Sands) 10935 12278 42/64 9 miles southwest of Gilmer