A new drive through coffee shop franchise could be coming to Longview, with plans to locate near Starbucks at 407 W. Loop 281.
7 Brew is based on Fayetteville, Ark., with 11 locations total in Arkansas and Missouri. Its first location opened in 2017 in Rogers, Arkansas.
The company website says the business is "A revolution that treats people like people – that makes them feel warmed, loved, and important, all before they take a sip of the best drink in town. And it’s not just kindness and coffee that we sell at 7 Brew. We are cranking out delicious infused energy drinks, Italian sodas, smoothies, teas, and more like (Northwest Arkansas) has never seen."
The city's planning and zoning commission will consider granting a specific use permit necessary for the coffee shop to operate a drive-through during the commission's 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday.. The City Council also would need to approve the permit.
A former bank building at the location would be torn down to make way for the coffee shop, said Jake Chavis, an engineer presenting the application to the city of Longview. Plans show the coffee shop would feature a double drive-through.