KILGORE — The latest star-studded blockbuster is not filling seats at the 4 Star Cinema in Kilgore. It’s been shuttered for two weeks because of orders to slow the new coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, customers have been pulling up to the front of the cinema to order popcorn and other treats to go from 3 to 7 p.m. daily.
“It helps us to have a presence and obviously accommodate the shift in business,” 4 Star Assistant General Manager Danica Goodman said Saturday afternoon.
Service has been steady, she said, drawing 30 customers on a slow day to the theater at 1607 U.S. 259, with Fridays and Saturdays being the busiest.
It’s a result of a statewide order issued May 19 by Gov. Greg Abbott that movie theaters, gyms, restaurants, bars and schools close temporarily to stop the spread of the disease caused by the virus.
Beyond popcorn, Goodman said the 32-year-old cinema also sells to-go nachos, hot dogs, candy and soft drinks, which are readily available at convenience stores. However, popcorn, which comes in regular ($2), large ($3.50) and bucket ($5) sizes, is the most popular draw.
Regular 4 Star customers who pulled up Saturday agreed.
“There is something about movie theater popcorn,” David Frye of Liberty City said. “It’s fluffier and just fresher.”
Frye, who works nearby at General Dynamics, said he learned about the service via social media and was making his second trip. He ordered three large bags and two buckets to enjoy with six other family members.
“We appreciate you guys,” Frye told Goodman and co-worker Sabrina Hardt, who wore gloves while they worked.
Shortly afterward, first-timers Jaclyn Hatchet of Liberty City and Benjamin and Olivia Martinez pulled up.
“My daughter (Zoe) loves the popcorn,” Hatchet said. “It has just the right amount of butter. It’s better than microwave (popcorn).”
Hatchet, Frye and the Martinezes said they planned to watch movies at home with the popcorn.
However, the Martinezes’ daughter, Isabela, apparently was disappointed, her mother said.
“Our 3-year-old is anxious to get in there,” she said, looking at the cinema.
The 4 Star crew accepts payment by credit or debit card.