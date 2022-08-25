A new food truck will begin making regular appearances in Longview starting today.
Duce's Cajun Kitchen Corp. will begin serving at 5 p.m. today in front of Mafia St. Coffee and Vape at 906 W. Loop 281 in Longview. The food truck will close up shop about 9 p.m. and reopen 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. C.D. Hollins owns the food truck with this son-in-law, Darrin Teixeira. Look for the food truck to continue operating there with those hours each week.
Hollins said work at their dine-in restaurant, also named Duce's Cajun Kitchen Corp., is nearing completion. He said it should be ready to open Sept. 6 at 1204 Alpine Road, where Whataburger and more recently a donut shop previously were located.
"We've been getting a lot of calls," Hollins said of the community's reaction to news that he'd be opening a restaurant in Longview.
Hollins has operated Cajun restaurants in other areas before. Gumbo is their specialty, he said, and the restaurant will feature jambalaya each Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The menu also includes Cajun rice from scratch; boudin balls; and seafood, chicken and sausage po' boys; along with crawfish meat pies and homestyle cheeseburgers. Each weekend will bring Soul Food Saturday, with fresh greens, sweet yams, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, baked and fried chicken, meatloaf, beef tips with rice and gravy and other items.
Restaurant hours will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.