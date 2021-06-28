A beloved Longview restaurant that closed amid COVID-19 is bringing its fare back to town, starting Thursday at Longview's downtown ArtWalk.
Only now, owners Dudley and Sheryl Lang are changing up their restaurant's format. Dudley's Grab & Geaux, the reboot of Dudley's Cajun Cafe, will be curbside pick-up only, from the building next to what was the original sit-down restaurant at 1601 E. Marshall Ave.
"Everything will be to go," Dudley Lang said. "And we’re also going to do some bulk items to go."
That includes quarts of gumbo, jambalaya, étouffée and pans of fried fish and French fries. People can take the food home to heat and eat when they're having gatherings, for instance.
He expects to reopen within several weeks. In the meantime, the Langs will debut their return at Thursday's ArtWalk in downtown Longview. From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, their catering trailer will be located in the free public parking lot just south of downtown Longview, off Cotton Street but within walking distance of ArtWalk.
"We've had it probably over 20 years. We did quite a bit of catering," Lang said. "During this pandemic deal, we had a bunch of caterings on the book, and every one of them canceled because of the fear of getting large groups together. It was kind of a nightmare."
He closed his original restaurant in December.
"We were primarily a dine-in restaurant. We were not really set up for to go," Lang said. "Last year we had to go 30 days with nobody in the restaurant, and then seven or eight months with only 25% (occupancy) in the restaurant. We were taking a beating for the first time in 28 years. We just locked the door up and left thinking, 'We we don't really know what's going to happen with this pandemic deal, if it's going to get worse....' We feel like its pretty much over now, so we're opening back up."
He's been in his hometown of Many, Louisiana. It's near the Toledo Bend Reservoir where bass tournaments are held regularly, and he said they did some catering there.
"It hit me one day, this thing looks like it's over. I've got everything I need to open back up, and I have 28 years of wonderful customers and friends," he said.
Going curbside only helps ensure the business could continue functioning in the event there are more pandemic troubles.
"During the pandemic, people who were set up for curbside did just fine," Lang said.
Dudley's Grab & Geaux will have a limited menu at first when curbside service starts. The first items are basically from the lunch menu, Lang said: meat pie plates; crawfish pie plates; jambalaya; red beans, rice and sausage; crawfish étoufée; and chicken and sausage or seafood gumbo. One or two new items will be added each week until Dudley's is back to its full menu.
The menu at ArtWalk also will be limited, with crawfish and meat pies and red beans, rice and sausage; and gumbo, among other items. They're keeping it simple, Lang said, since it's hard to know if they'll "get clobbered or absolutely be dead in the water."
He's excited to be back in Longview.
"This is really my home," Lang said. "I really miss all my customers that came. They’re customers, but they’ve become close friends over the year. I was kind of missing everybody and missing cooking and serving. We just packed up and boogied on back."