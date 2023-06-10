Dudley Lang had expected to be open for dinner service Thursday at his Dudley's Cajun Cafe in Longview.
He announced on Facebook recently that his restaurant would be closing today after 30 years in business. His fans showed up in force for a last taste of Dudley's.
"I was floored today," Lang said Thursday afternoon. "We ran out of food at 1:30, including eight big pots of gumbo and a bunch of crawfish étouffée."
He had to cancel dinner service Thursday night, but he was there preparing food for the rest of the week that afternoon. Dudley's Cajun Cafe will open for the final time from 4-8 p.m. today at 1601 E. Marshall Ave.
"It's a combination of things," that prompted him and his wife, Sheryl, to close the restaurant. "Before this COVID deal hit, we were pretty much full every time we were open."
He originally was open next door to his current location. Business was different after COVID-19 came along. It scared a lot of people, he said, and he actually closed the business for three months. Then he opened again next door, in his current location, first as a to-geaux restaurant. He later reintroduced patio dining and then indoor dining.
"We tried again," he said.
Since then, Lang found out he has some health issues, including Parkinson's disease.
"This restaurant business is a tough business to start with because you're kind of married to it," Lang said, and then laughed as he compared it to owning a dairy farm. "You have to milk them every day."
"We had to be down here working really hard," Lang said. "It seems like things changed in this country after COVID came through and it became real difficult to find people to work. ... It was very hard to find kitchen help. We went through a lot of kitchen help. When that happens, it's just more work for my wife and I."
Between that and his health issues, he decided that after "30 great years" it was time to "enjoy life a little bit more" without the "constant tension" of running the restaurant.
"I just decided to try to take it easy. I felt like I had earned the right to take off and not be confined and restricted every day," he said.
Lang said he will miss his customers, and his customers have made it clear they'll miss him. They've brought him cards, one man brought him cigars, and people have posted their praise for his food on Facebook.
"I looked around the past couple of weeks — it's really sad to me that some businesses that have been here a long time, longer than me, and they're closing up," he said, including Lowell-Holloway Furniture and New Orleans Gardens. "I don't know what's going to happen, but it's a concern. Everything seems to be changing a little bit. I'm not ready for change. I liked it just the way it was."
He said people in Longview have been especially nice to him after he announced the closing.
"The people of Longview have been really great," Lang said. "I've enjoyed my 30 years here."