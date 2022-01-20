Dutch Bros. Coffee plans to bring its brand of drive-thru coffee service to Longview.
On Tuesday, Longview's planning and zoning commission gave initial approval to a specific use permit for a proposed drive-thru at the site of the former Liberty Baptist Church, at 1500 W. Loop 281. The City Council also must consider approval of the permit.
Sam Moore, with Main & Main Capital Group in Frisco, said the company is the developer for Dutch Bros. in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
"Now they're expanding over to the East," Moore said. "We're honored to bring them over to Longview for your consideration."
Founded as a push-cart espresso business in 1992 in Grants Pass, Oregon, the firm became publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021. Dutch Bros. now has more than 530 locations in a dozen states.
"This past year we helped grow (Dutch Bros.) tremendously throughout DFW Houston, and now Longview and East Texas is a focal point for them," Moore said.
A Dutch Bros. company representative said Tuesday the company is considering several possible sites for a Longview location.
Moore said the proposed restaurant would be 950 square feet with no indoor seating, although there would be limited parking for some walk-up services.
"Our deal is that we try to keep our ticking time underneath 30 seconds, which is the time a car pulls up to the window and drives off with their order," Moore said. "Our game is cycling cars through. We're trying to be the best part and quickest part of everyone’s morning or afternoon, whenever you need coffee."
The building would feature a double drive-thru, similar to Chick-fil-A. The chain serves coffee, tea and energy drinks. Hours would be 5 am. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
The coffee shop would add to a growing number of both traditional coffee shops and drive-through stores that have opened or announced plans to open in Longview. Locally owned One Sheep Coffee and Tea opened about 2 miles away from the proposed Dutch Bros. location in 2020, and another drive-thru coffee chain, 7Brew is preparing to open next month about a mile from One Sheep, at 407 W. Loop 281. That coffee shop is being constructed in the Albertson's parking lot — next door to Starbucks. Joe Muggs, a coffee shop in Books a Million is located within a few blocks of One Sheep.
In the other direction, The Coffee Mill at 2001 Gilmer Road is about a mile away from the possible new Dutch Bros. A new Starbucks is under construction less than a mile from The Coffee Mill, at Gilmer and Toler Roads, and Evergreen Coffee and Dessert is located about a mile away from the new Starbucks.
That means there would be a total of eight coffee shops in a little more than a four-mile area of Longview.
Longview also saw a new Starbucks open at Marshall Avenue and Spur 63, with another Starbucks at Eastman Road and Hawkins Parkway and another Starbucks inside of Target on Eastman Road. A drive-thru Starbucks also is planned for Estes Parkway, which will be located near Uncle Joe's Coffee and Cones at 711 Estes Drive.
Downtown Longview is home to Silver Grizzly Espresso.