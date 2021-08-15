Aaon Heating and Cooling Products reported record sales in the second quarter, while STEMCO’s parent company showed higher sales and income from the previous year and other major Longview employers reported a mixed bag.
Second quarter financial results have been released for a number of the Longview-area’s major employers, here is what they show:
AAON
Aaon Heating and Cooling Products, which is based in Tulsa, Okla., announced it achieved record sales for the second quarter. Aaon’s Longview plant employs about 515 people.
Net sales for the quarter that ended June 30 were up 14.6 percent to an “all time record high of $143.9 million,” Aaon reported, compared with $125.6 million a year earlier.
“The year over year increase in net sales was driven by robust replacement demand broadly across the nonresidential building market that increased our volume 24.6%. The return to historical employee attendance levels helped drive our production up year over year which led to an increase in our overall revenues even as our product mix shifted to lower priced units,” the company reportd.
Aaon logged diluted earnings per share of 38 cents, up 11.8% from 34 cents in the prior year period. Quarterly net income was $20.6 million, up 15.8 percent from $17.8 million a year earlier, AAON reported.
Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, parent company of Trinity Rail, reported lower revenues but higher profits for the second quarter of 2021, compared with a year earlier. Trinity Rail employs about 900 people in this area.
Revenues were $371.5 million for the quarter, down from $509.2 million a year earlier, with the company reporting the lower revenues could be attributed to “Lower deliveries in the Rail Products Group, and the change in presentation of railcar sales, which totaled $10 million in Q2 2020.”
Quarterly income from continuing operations per common diluted share was 12 cents, with adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents. Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $16.2 million, up from $2.7 million a year earlier.
Community Health Systems
Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems saw higher revenues but lower profits in its second quarter results announced in July. Community Health Systems is parent company to Longview Regional Medical Center, which employs about 1,150 people.
Net operating revenues totaled $3.007 billion, the company reported, a 19.4 percent increase from the $2.5 billion reported in the same period a year ago. Net income was $6 million, or 4 cents per share (diluted), compared with net income of $70 million, or $0.61 per share (diluted), a year ago.
Mr. Cooper Group
Home loan servicing company Mr. Cooper Group reported quarterly net income of $439 million and $4.85 per diluted share. The company operates a facility in Longview that employs about 450 people.
EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, parent company to STEMCO that employs about 340 people in Longview, reported higher sales and income for the second quarter of 2021, compared with a year ago. STEMCO manufactures wheel-end parts for the heavy trucking industry.
Enpro reported sales were up 20.9% to $298.6 million for the second quarter, and income from continuing operations climbed to $29.3 million, compared with a loss of $3.3 million a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.41, compared to a diluted loss per share of 16 cents a year earlier.