James Abell, president and CEO of Maverick Well Service LLC in Kilgore, has been appointed to the Parks and Wildlife Commission, which works to manage and conserve the state's natural resources.
Abell, a Tyler resident, is also a board member of the East Texas Oil Museum in Kilgore, and vice president and co-owner of Artesia EcoScience LLC in San Angelo.
He was among three others appointed or re-appointed to the commission Tuesday by Gov. Greg Abbott. Abell will serve a term set to expire Feb. 1, 2025.
Other new appointees are Jeff Hildebrand of Houston, chairman and founder of Hilcorp Energy Co., and Bobby Patton of Fort Worth, president of Texas Capitalization Resource Group Inc. Abbott also reappointed Anna Benavides Galo of Laredo, vice president of ANB Cattle Co.
Reed Morian of Houston was named president of the commission. He is president and CEO of DX Service Co. and DX Holding Co.