East Texas Boat and RV Show to open today in Longview

From staff reports
The East Texas Boat and RV Show, which has taken place for about 40 years, will dock once again today through Sunday at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview.
The show, an event of the Longview Chamber of Commerce, is geared for people seeking to buy boats or recreational vehicles, said David Jochum, business and leadership development director for the chamber.
“We kind of refer to is as a buyer’s show,” Jochum said. He said the event has drawn as many as 3,000 attendees.
Jochum said the show will have 25 vendors, including three boat and three RV vendors. Other exhibitors will include outfitters, tackle dealers, ammunition and information on guided hunting trips.
Shoppers may touch, see and compare before buying, and dealers will offer preseason savings and show specials.
The show will have activities for children, too, Jochum said. The Hayes RV Center Kids Adventures Camp will take place in the Eitelman Conference Room, and Gamester’s Paradise with its bus equipped with video games will be in the parking lot. Spacewalk of Longview will supply inflatable games.
Nichols Marine will present the show. R&H Machine is sponsoring the food court, and Perfect Catering is doing the catering.
Show hours are noon to 7 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.