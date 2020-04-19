DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Rose City Resources, LLC Baker 1H Whelan (Pettit) McDaniel, JP/497 Oil 7,600 3.6 Miles W Harleton
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC McLofflin HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, S/295 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles SW Waskom
Marion KMK Oil & Gas, Inc. Cannonball 1 Wildcat Moody, I Jr./274 Oil/Gas 12,000 7 Miles SW Jefferson
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Keller-Lagrone HV Unit 3 5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, S/673 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Keller-Lagrone HV Unit F 6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, S/673 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Keller-Lagrone HV Unit G 7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, S/673 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Keller-Lagrone HV Unit H 8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, S/673 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Rusk BASA Resources, Inc. Sanders, S.E. 12 East Texas Martin, TJ/519 Oil 8,048 3 Miles E Overton
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Cass Rose City Resources, LLC Poole 2 Linden, East ( Cotton Valley) 11,650 24 67 Bbls/20 Mcf 3.3 Miles NE Avinger
Cass Rose City Resources, LLC J.O. Brooks 1 Linden, East ( Cotton Valley) 11,658 64 20 Bbls/10 Mcf 5 Miles NE Avinger
Harrison Brooks Petroleum Co. Pruitt 2H Whelan (Pettit) 7,306 32 131 Bbls/213 Mcf 3.6 Miles W Harleton
Harrison Brooks Petroleum Co. Leland 1H Whelan (Pettit) 7,585 64 64 Bbls/2 Mcf 3.6 Miles W Harleton
Harrison Sheridan Production Co III, LLC Reuben Pierce Oil Unit 6 Waskom (Travis Peak 1) 9,700 14/64 69 Bbls/150 Mcf 3 Miles W Waskom
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Furrh GR-Furrh WK (AW) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,134 2.75 22733 Mcf 15.5 Miles SE Marshall
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III, LLC Neal 4 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,650 1.5 1242 Mcf 2.75 Miles NE Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III, LLC Page, L.E. 4 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,650 1 135 Mcf 4.75 Miles NW Gary
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Wilson, David G. (PT) 3 Fulton-Forgotson (Pettit) 11,800 64/64 2 Bbls 3.5 Miles NE Troup