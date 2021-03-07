DRILLING
Count Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating Denali Gas Unit 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Stephens, L Gas 16500 14.2 miles SE Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating Denali Gas Unit 2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Stephens, L Gas 16500 14.2 miles SE Lufkin
Harrison Comstock Oil and Gas Marsh KB ‘H’ 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Abby Collier, 155 Gas 12500 8.7 miles SW Elysian Field
Harrison Comstock Oil and Gas Marsh KB ‘H’ 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Abby Collier, 155 Gas 12500 8.7 miles E Elysian Field
Harrison Comstock Oil and Gas Marsh KB ‘H’ 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Abby Collier, 155 Gas 12500 8.7 miles SW Elysian Field
Harrison Merit Energy Co. W. E. Jackson Gas Unit 5 Woodlawn (Travis Peak) White, J E, 755 Gas 10065 2.2 miles SE Woodlawn
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating Hooper HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Humphries, J, 281 Gas 13,000 9 miles N DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating Hooper HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Humphries, J, 281 Gas 13,000 9 miles N DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating Hooper HV Unit E 5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Gray, R, 248 Gas 13,000 9 miles N DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating Hooper HV Unit F 6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Gray, R, 248 Gas 13,000 9 miles N DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating Hooper HV Unit G 7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Gray, R, 248 Gas 13,000 9 miles N DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating Hooper HV Unit H 8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Gray, R, 248 Gas 13,000 9 miles N DeBerry
Panola Sheridan Production Co. Hull Unit B B18 Carthage (Hill, Southwest) Flanagan, C, 215 Oil or Gas 6,016 3.6 miles NE Carthage
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Location
Harrison Comstock Oil and Gas Massingale Green ‘H’/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10954 1.1 miles N. Waskom
Harrison Comstock Oil and Gas Massingale Hinson ‘H’/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10954 1.1 miles N. Waskom
Leon Sabine Oil and Gas Corp. Hannah Watson Rodessa Gas Unit/3 Branton (Rodessa) 12504 1.4 miles NE Jewett
Panola Dove Creek Energy Pelham-Tompkins Oil Unit/1 Beckville (Travis Peak) 7776 5 miles SW Beckville
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating Herndon HV West Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11179 14.5 miles SE Deberry
Panola Sheridan Production Co. 3 Southland Paper Co./21 Carthage (Travis Peak 6400) 9666 5.7 miles SW Carthage
Rusk KJ Energy Wilks/2H Brachfield, S. E. (Cotton Valley) 10418 6.6 miles NE Minden
San Augustine XTO Energy Penguins DU/B1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12376 8.4 miles NW San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Warriors DU/H2 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12785 8.4 miles NW San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Warriors DU/B2 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12376 8.4 miles NW San Augustine
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating USA Cothram Unit B/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11500 8.1 E Shelbyville
Wood Atlas Operating Goldsmith, J.B./54 Quitman 6500 3.3 miles NW Quitman