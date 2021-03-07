DRILLING

Count Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location

Angelina Aethon Energy Operating Denali Gas Unit 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Stephens, L Gas 16500 14.2 miles SE Lufkin

Angelina Aethon Energy Operating Denali Gas Unit 2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Stephens, L Gas 16500 14.2 miles SE Lufkin

Harrison Comstock Oil and Gas Marsh KB ‘H’ 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Abby Collier, 155 Gas 12500 8.7 miles SW Elysian Field

Harrison Comstock Oil and Gas Marsh KB ‘H’ 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Abby Collier, 155 Gas 12500 8.7 miles E Elysian Field

Harrison Comstock Oil and Gas Marsh KB ‘H’ 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Abby Collier, 155 Gas 12500 8.7 miles SW Elysian Field

Harrison Merit Energy Co. W. E. Jackson Gas Unit 5 Woodlawn (Travis Peak) White, J E, 755 Gas 10065 2.2 miles SE Woodlawn

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating Hooper HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Humphries, J, 281 Gas 13,000 9 miles N DeBerry

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating Hooper HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Humphries, J, 281 Gas 13,000 9 miles N DeBerry

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating Hooper HV Unit E 5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Gray, R, 248 Gas 13,000 9 miles N DeBerry

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating Hooper HV Unit F 6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Gray, R, 248 Gas 13,000 9 miles N DeBerry

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating Hooper HV Unit G 7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Gray, R, 248 Gas 13,000 9 miles N DeBerry

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating Hooper HV Unit H 8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Gray, R, 248 Gas 13,000 9 miles N DeBerry

Panola Sheridan Production Co. Hull Unit B B18 Carthage (Hill, Southwest) Flanagan, C, 215 Oil or Gas 6,016 3.6 miles NE Carthage

COMPLETIONS

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Location

Harrison Comstock Oil and Gas Massingale Green ‘H’/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10954 1.1 miles N. Waskom

Harrison Comstock Oil and Gas Massingale Hinson ‘H’/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10954 1.1 miles N. Waskom

Leon Sabine Oil and Gas Corp. Hannah Watson Rodessa Gas Unit/3 Branton (Rodessa) 12504 1.4 miles NE Jewett

Panola Dove Creek Energy Pelham-Tompkins Oil Unit/1 Beckville (Travis Peak) 7776 5 miles SW Beckville

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating Herndon HV West Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11179 14.5 miles SE Deberry

Panola Sheridan Production Co. 3 Southland Paper Co./21 Carthage (Travis Peak 6400) 9666 5.7 miles SW Carthage

Rusk KJ Energy Wilks/2H Brachfield, S. E. (Cotton Valley) 10418 6.6 miles NE Minden

San Augustine XTO Energy Penguins DU/B1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12376 8.4 miles NW San Augustine

San Augustine XTO Energy Warriors DU/H2 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12785 8.4 miles NW San Augustine

San Augustine XTO Energy Warriors DU/B2 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12376 8.4 miles NW San Augustine

Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating USA Cothram Unit B/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11500 8.1 E Shelbyville

Wood Atlas Operating Goldsmith, J.B./54 Quitman 6500 3.3 miles NW Quitman

— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission, from Feb. 15-22 . The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.