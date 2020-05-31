DEVELOPMENTAL
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location)
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Sandy HV Unit A 1H; Carthage Haynesville Shale; Harper, H/11; Gas; 13,000; 3.5 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Sandy HV Unit B 2H; Carthage Haynesville Shale; Harper, H/11; Gas; 13,000; 3.5 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC; Brown-Gibson 2H; Carthage Haynesville Shale; Monday, S/14; Gas; 11,450; 8.5 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Jordan-Caldwell HV Unit C 3H; Carthage Haynesville Shale; Dunlap, J/179; Gas; 12,000; 7 Miles E DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Jordan-Caldwell HV Unit C 3H; Carthage Haynesville Shale; Dunlap J/179; Gas; 13,000; Miles E DeBerry
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Hudson 5HB; Carthage Haynesville Shale; Quirke, E/35; Gas; 14,000; 2.3 Miles NW San Augustine
COMPLETIONS
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Depth; Choke Size; Flow Rate (24 Hrs.); Location)
Anderson; Upstream Resource Partners, LLC; Gilmore, D.L. 1; Starbright (Austin Chalk); 5,196; 64/64; 5/Bbls; 4.5 Miles NE Elkhart
Gregg; Trivium Operating, LLC; Alexander, J. H. 1; Willow Springs (Travis Peak); 10,850; 15/64; 35 Bbls/126 Mcf; 5 Miles N Longview
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC; Abercrombie Vincent ‘H’ 5H; Carthage Haynesville Shale; 10,917; 2.75; 27163 Mcf; 2 Miles SW Waskom
Harrison; Brooks Petroleum Co.; Ernest 1H; Whelan (Pettit, Up.); 7,493; 18; 118 Bbls/45 Mcf; 3.7 Miles W Harleton
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC; Brown-Gibson 2H; Carthage Haynesville Shale; 11,137; 2.5; 19577 Mcf; 8.5 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Limestone; Tanos Exploration II, LLC; Rickard Gas Unit 5; Donie (Pettit); 11,950; .38; 15 Mcf; 15.4 Miles NW Jewett
Nacogdoches; BP America Production Co.; Europa Gas Unit 1H; Carthage Haynesville Shale; 14,559; 2; 16584 Mcf; 6.4 Miles W Chireno
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Roberts HV Unit C 3H; Carthage Haynesville Shale; 10,732; 2.375; 11715 Mcf; 5.2 Miles NW DeBerry
Panola; CCI East Texas Upstream LLC; Neal, John S. Gas Unit 8; Carthage Haynesville Shale; 9,720; 1.125; 29 Mcf; 37 Miles SE Carthage
Panola; Tanos Exploration II, LLC; Smith 2; Carthage, South (Travis Peak); 11,330; 1.25; 100 Mcf; 5.9 Miles SW Clayton
Robertson; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Golf Lake 1; Bald Prairie (CV Consolidated); 17,082; 1.75; 7772 Mcf; 5.4 Miles SW Marquez
Rusk; KJ Energy, LLC; Hughes-Keeling 1H; Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley); 10,124; 2.25; 2685 Mcf; 7.4 Miles N Long Branch
San Augustine; BP America Production Co.; Roo Gas Unit 2H; Carthage Haynesville Shale; 14,063; 2; 9792 Mcf; 7.5 Miles SW San Augustine
Smith; Breitburn Operating L.P.; Chapel Hill 3 1H; Chapel Hill (Cotton Valley); 11,301; 2.060; 14150 Mcf; 11 Miles E Tyler
Smith; Breitburn Operating L.P.; Chapel Hill 4 1H; Chapel Hill (Cotton Valley); 11,336; 2; 11851 Mcf; 11 Miles E Tyler