DEVELOPMENTAL

County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location)

Cass Buffco Production Inc. Lawson 2 Lake Ferrell (Pettit, Upper) Moody, MW/673 Oil 9,000 1.75 Miles W Avinger

Harrison Ensight IV Energy Management, LLC Bookout-Rudd 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Teal, P/715 Gas 10,950 3.78 Miles NE Waskom

Harrison Thunderbird (Texas) Resources LP Brown 2D Blocker (Travis Peak Cons) Shoto, S/632 Oil/Gas 14,000 6 Miles SE Marshall

Harrison Tanos Exploration II, LLCBrown 2D Blocker (Travis Peak) Shoto, S/632 Gas 8,595 6 Miles SE Marshall

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Lewis-Whitton-Bishop Allocation 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Quirk, E 35 Gas 14,000; 5.3 Miles NW San Augustine

COMPLETIONS

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location

Panola Sheridan Production Co III, LLC Mason TP 4 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,550 1.250 778 Mcf 6 Miles SW Carthage

Panola Sheridan Production Co III, LLC Hull Unit A A103 Carthage (Travis Peak 6400) 10,577 20/64 16.20 Bbls/48 Mcf 3.8 Miles NE Carthage

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Pope Jean West HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,486 2.375 18433 Mcf 5 Miles N DeBerry

Panola AC Exploration, LLC M.K. Anderson 1 Carthage, South (Travis Peak) 9,967 16/64 248 Mcf 9.7 Miles SW Carthage

Robertson Aethon Energy Operating LLC Golf Lake 1 Bald Prairie (CV Consolidated) 17,082 1.75 2665 Mcf 5.4 Miles XW Marquez

Rusk KJ Energy, LLC Burks-Kennedy 1H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) 10,442 2 8756 Mcf 20.9 Miles SE Henderson

Rusk KJ Energy, LLC Wylie Trust Burks 3H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) 10,450 2.25 5389 Mcf 10.6 Miles SE Henderson

Wood XTO Energy Inc. Hawkins Field Unit 6102H Hawkins 4,879 18/64 7.30 Bbls/28 Mcf 1.78 Miles N Hawkins

The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission for the period from May 24 to May 30. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.