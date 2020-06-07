DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location)
Cass Buffco Production Inc. Lawson 2 Lake Ferrell (Pettit, Upper) Moody, MW/673 Oil 9,000 1.75 Miles W Avinger
Harrison Ensight IV Energy Management, LLC Bookout-Rudd 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Teal, P/715 Gas 10,950 3.78 Miles NE Waskom
Harrison Thunderbird (Texas) Resources LP Brown 2D Blocker (Travis Peak Cons) Shoto, S/632 Oil/Gas 14,000 6 Miles SE Marshall
Harrison Tanos Exploration II, LLCBrown 2D Blocker (Travis Peak) Shoto, S/632 Gas 8,595 6 Miles SE Marshall
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Lewis-Whitton-Bishop Allocation 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Quirk, E 35 Gas 14,000; 5.3 Miles NW San Augustine
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Panola Sheridan Production Co III, LLC Mason TP 4 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,550 1.250 778 Mcf 6 Miles SW Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co III, LLC Hull Unit A A103 Carthage (Travis Peak 6400) 10,577 20/64 16.20 Bbls/48 Mcf 3.8 Miles NE Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Pope Jean West HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,486 2.375 18433 Mcf 5 Miles N DeBerry
Panola AC Exploration, LLC M.K. Anderson 1 Carthage, South (Travis Peak) 9,967 16/64 248 Mcf 9.7 Miles SW Carthage
Robertson Aethon Energy Operating LLC Golf Lake 1 Bald Prairie (CV Consolidated) 17,082 1.75 2665 Mcf 5.4 Miles XW Marquez
Rusk KJ Energy, LLC Burks-Kennedy 1H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) 10,442 2 8756 Mcf 20.9 Miles SE Henderson
Rusk KJ Energy, LLC Wylie Trust Burks 3H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) 10,450 2.25 5389 Mcf 10.6 Miles SE Henderson
Wood XTO Energy Inc. Hawkins Field Unit 6102H Hawkins 4,879 18/64 7.30 Bbls/28 Mcf 1.78 Miles N Hawkins