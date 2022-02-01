The East Texas Regional Airport is set to receive more than $1.1 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.
Gregg County commissioners recently accepted the funding, which was distributed under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The airport is estimated to get $1.13 million as part of a "General Operations Relief Funds" grant, while it will receive $23,268 through a "Concession Relief Funds" grant.
Airport Director Roy Miller told commissioners Thursday that he will to create a budget detailing how the funds will be utilized.
"We're gonna take this grant and sit down as a staff with (Judge Bill Stoudt) and determine the best use for these funds and then take that budget to the court," Miller said Tuesday.
He said he is identifying areas where the funds could be used and estimating costs.
According to information from the airport, money in the General Operations Relief Funds grant is expected to be used for "supplies, personnel salaries, utilities, cleaning and sanitation for the airport in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Concession Relief Funds are expected to be used to help airport tenants, which Miller said in this case is Avis Car Rental.
Avis is required to pay for office space and a concession fee for rented vehicles, Miller explained. Its business was impacted by COVID-19, so the grant funds would allow the airport to compensate Avis to offset some lost revenue.
"Basically, what we'll be doing is taking that amount of money and applying it to their rent and their rent would be abated for that amount," Miller said.
The two grants will have separate budgets when presented to commissioners, Miller said.
The airport previously received a little more than $1 million in March 2021 in an earlier round of federal relief funding.
Money from the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program was used for costs related to general operations, personnel, sanitization, janitorial services, combating the spread of COVID-19 at the airport and debt service payments.