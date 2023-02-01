Tennessee-based Eastman Chemical Co. is considering a more than $800 million investment in its Longview plant that would bring the company's polyester plastic recycling technology here and create about 200 jobs.
The company had been considering a location in Texas City for the investment, but now Eastman has decided to focus on just the Longview site in Texas. However, locations in other states are still under consideration. A decision is expected in the first half of this year.
"Eastman applied for Chapter 313 tax incentives for property owned in Longview and Texas City, Texas, for a potential project to support Eastman’s continued investment in the production of polymers and intermediates from recycled plastic waste," company spokeswoman Kristin Parker said in an email.
Chapter 313 is a school property tax abatement program processed through the state comptroller's office.
"Late last year, the company decided to pull the application for Texas City and focus on the Longview site in the state of Texas as we work to determine the location of this new facility," Parker said. "There could be multiple filings of this type in several states as we look for the most attractive locations for this investment. Any potential investments are in the planning stages at this time, and no final decisions have been made."
The process that could be brought to the Longview site is a "polyster renewal technology" called "methanolysis."
The company says it provides "true circularity into both durable and food-grade applications for hard-to-recycle polyester plastic waste that is typically incinerated, sent to a landfill, or ends up in the environment."
"The hard-to-recycle waste is broken down into its molecular building blocks and then reassembled to become first-quality material without any compromise in performance," Parker said. "With the technology’s inherent efficiencies, polymers can be produced with greenhouse gas emissions substantially lower than traditional methods. These processes are purely material-to-material and do not process plastic waste for fuel or energy."
Eastman's website says the "advanced circular recycling" technology creates "value from waste."
"Polyester renewal technology, a form of molecular or advanced recycling, allows us to divert a range of polyester plastic waste, which includes materials such as soft drink bottles, carpet, or even polyester-based clothing from landfills and incinerators. This goes beyond clear, single-use water bottles to include products such as colored plastic bottles and carpet fibers," the website says. "Eastman’s polyester renewal technology unzips polyesters, using either glycolysis or methanolysis to convert them back to their basic monomers to create new materials.
"The molecules produced are indistinguishable from materials made with virgin or nonrecycled content. This process, also known as depolymerization, allows us to recycle polyester waste over and over again without degradation over time and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 20%-30% compared to processes using fossil fuels."
Eastman is planning three projects using this technology. The first is in Kingsport, Tennessee, where Eastman is headquartered. Eastman also expects to break ground on a facility in Normandy, France, before the end of the year.
"Our key milestones begin with completing the construction of the methanolysis facility in Kingsport, Tennessee. We expect to begin commissioning and startup activities by early summer," Parker said. "We expect to ramp up to commercial quantities in the fall and continue to expect to begin delivering copolyester with recycled content to our customers in the second half of this year."
The second location in the United States is still to be selected.
"Next, on our second methanolysis project in the U.S., demand for our products with recycled content to serve the packaging market remains robust," Parker said. "We have made significant progress on choosing a site in the U.S. and expect to announce a location in the first half of the year.
"In addition, we are making good progress on pursuing incentives for the project. Therefore, we expect to break ground on the project before the end of the year. The polymers from this facility will be used by our baseload customer PepsiCo and other customers for packaging and textiles applications."
The capital investment in all three projects is expected to be about $2.25 billion.
"We continue to expect the combined EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) from the first phase of these projects to exceed $450 million, and therefore to significantly contribute to Eastman’s growth," Parker said. "This will start with the Kingsport methanolysis facility contributing to EBITDA growth in 2024 and will continue with the contribution from the second U.S. facility and the French facility in 2026.
"We remain confident in our ability to move each of these projects forward and, by doing so, to continue to prove to the world what is possible."