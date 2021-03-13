Eastman Chemical Co. in Longview plans tests of its new new emergency siren system beginning Tuesday.
The site will conduct a series of tests beginning about 9 a.m., according to the company. Sounds from the plant will vary and will include at least nine different tests throughout Tuesday.
The city of Longview police and fire departments as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office have been notified, according to the company.
Community members can find updates about testing, including any changes to testing dates, on the city’s Facebook page.