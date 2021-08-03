Eastman Credit Union has opened the doors to another avenue for its growth and members’ convenience.
The new Pine Tree branch opened Friday at 2002 W. Loop 281 near Pine Tree Junior High School. The 5 acre-site was once home to a long-languishing restaurant building that housed one failed restaurant after another. The restaurant was demolished to make way for the new credit union branch.
Jill Alley, Eastman Credit Union’s regional director for Texas, moved to Longview from Kingsport, Tenn., where Eastman is headquartered, when the company made the decision to begin more physical expansion. At that time, the credit union had two locations in the Longview area.
“One of the first things I heard when I moved down here was, ‘Thank you so much for tearing down that eyesore,’” Alley said of the restaurant building that had been located at the site where the new branch is.
Eastman employees established the credit union in 1934, before what is now the Eastman Chemical Co. plant opened just outside of Longview. The credit union expanded into Texas in 1979 with a location at the local plant site.
Membership at the Eastman Credit Union once was restricted to employees of the Eastman plant outside of Longview, its retirees and their family members (or those same people at other Eastman facilities). In 2005, though, membership locally was expanded to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or operates a business in Gregg and Harrison counties.
“We saw that the communities both here and in Kingsport — we had folks that wanted to become a member that we couldn’t serve,” Alley said, adding Eastman Credit Union believes it has the “best products and services to offer.”
“… We really appreciate our Eastman folks, and that had served us well up to that point, but when you are only serving one organization, then that kind of narrows what you can do and your expansion, and you get to the point if that one company decides to downsize, then that affects your business,” Alley said. “We applied for that community charter and we have grown by leaps and bounds since… . We found what we felt like was true, that there were a lot of folks out there that wanted to become members that at that point couldn’t. It’s been a win-win for us and I think all the communities we serve as well.”
The Pine Tree Branch is 34,000 square feet with six drive-thru lanes and two ATMs. Inside, the building offers teller windows, member service and consumer lending offices and safe deposit boxes.
“One of our very first members that came in actually made that comment that he was an Eastman employee and our South branch had always been convenient for him but not for his wife,” and because of that they were hesitant to move all their banking to Eastman Credit Union, Alley said.
The credit union opened its North Longview branch about seven years ago at 3066 N. Eastman Road.
“The North branch had added some convenience for them, but it was still on the other side of town. The Pine Tree branch, it was very close for them and it was much more accessible to them,” Alley said of the Eastman employee who visited the new branch the first day.
That illustrates the reason for opening branches in Longview.
“Up until we built our North branch, there were folks who didn’t realize we existed unless you were affiliated with Eastman,” Alley said. “Once we opened the North branch we were able to continue to serve our Eastman families and be more convenient for retirees and those folks who didn’t go down to that side of town (where the office at the Eastman plant is located) on a daily basis.”
“It also made us visible to folks who otherwise didn’t know we were in the area. That helped tremendously,” Alley said.
The Pine Tree branch is 5 miles from the North Longview branch on Eastman road, but it still takes time to travel those 5 miles, Alley said.
The first floor of the new building consists of the branch on one side and offices on the other. The second floor has room for expansion, with Alley saying the credit union will add some “back office” functions in Texas. That will include a member contact center so people in Texas can contact someone local, in the same time zone. It also will offer “continuity” for the entire credit union in the event there’s some kind of outage in Tennessee.
The building also includes a space with a separate entrance for Pine Tree schools to operate its Pirate Outfitters spirit store.
Eastman Credit Union opened a 4,200-square-foot mortgage lending center in December on Nealy Way, in the new development the Crossing at Main and Main at Loop 281 and Eastman Road. A Hallsville branch is under construction and expected to open in the first quarter of next year.
Alley said the credit union will now focus on nurturing the new offices while expanding services and looking for ways to help the community. The not-for-profit organization that has announced a recent donation of $15,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Pines, following up donations to the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center and Longview World of Wonders.
“We want to be a good community partner,” Alley said.