The parent company of one of Longview’s largest employers has been named one of the 100 most sustainably managed companies in the world by The Wall Street Journal.
Eastman Chemical Co. was named to the publication’s list that is based on analysis on how well companies perform across a range of sustainability analytics, including environment, innovation and the workplace, according to a news release by Eastman.
With about 1,500 employees, the company’s Longview plant is the city’s largest industrial employer, and the second-largest private employer after Christus Good Shepherd. About 300 contractors also work on-site. Eastman is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.
The list of the 100 most sustainably managed companies was published Monday’s edition of the Wall Street Journal after a review of more than 5,500 publicly traded companies, according to the release. Eastman ranked 90 out of 100.
According to the release, Eastman’s highest score was in environment, where it was ranked 30 out of companies considered.
“As a material innovation company, it is our responsibility to step up and use our unique skills and expertise to help address challenges that include climate change and the global waste crisis,” Eastman board chair and CEO Mark Costa is quoted as saying in the release. “We know we don’t exist to simply make materials. We exist to make materials that improve people’s lives in a meaningful, measurable way and to create an economy that better serves everyone.”
The company plans to publish its sustainability report in 2020.
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day.