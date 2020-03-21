Employees at Eastman Chemical Co.-Texas Operations, the largest employer in Longview, have been instructed to avoid personal travel through April to help to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Eastman issued a statement Saturday saying the move was because of the timing with "increases in popular spring travel destinations." The Eastman plant in South Longview employs about 1,500 people.
"This is a shared responsibility among all of us in our community, and we are asking everyone to pull together as a region, even if that means personal sacrifices, in order to avoid further spread of this virus here at home," the statement said. "We must do this for the sake of all employees, families and community members — particularly those at higher risk of complications — and to avoid disruptions for our local businesses which will be critical for our regional economy."
