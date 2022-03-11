When it comes to Americans "voting with their feet," Texas is winning the race.
That's according to Lee Schalk, vice president of policy with the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), who says the state's friendly economic policies are to credit for the more than 300,000 new Texas residents between 2020 and 2021.
Schalk was the keynote speaker at Tuesday's Longview Chamber of Commerce State of the Economy event at Pinecrest Country Club.
He said the guiding principles of ALEC are free markets, limited government and federalism.
"We believe that states are the 50 laboratories of democracy," Schalk said. "In the states we can see policies get across the finish line, signed into law, innovation taking place and what's working and what's not."
ALEC has an annual publication titled "Rich States, Poor States," and much of the information Schalk cited Tuesday was based on analysis and research from the publication.
According to ALEC, state and local spending levels have increased by 94% in the past 40 years (accounting for inflation and population growth).
Schalk said there are certain key points that should be addressed when elected officials craft their budgets:
What's the essential role of government?
What are the service the government is providing?
How do we know if government is doing a good job?
What should all of this cost?
When cuts should be made, how can we properly prioritize them?
Additionally, he said the tax principles that should be followed include simplicity, transparency, neutrality, predictability and pro-growth.
This past year was an historic one for tax cuts across the United State with large revenue surpluses, however, states can fall behind by standing still, Schalk said.
"What can (Texas) do to make sure we don't lose our standing as a juggernaut of economic power?" Schalk asked.
He gave an example of a tax reform package passed in North Carolina that will completely phase out its corporate income tax.
"Whether its through higher prices for consumers or lower wages for employees, we know that the burden of high taxes on businesses is passed on to the people," Schalk said. "Businesses don't pay taxes — people pay taxes."
Schalk believes there is a direct correlation between the business climate and tax policies of states.
According to research done by ALEC, in states with the highest tax rates, such as Connecticut and New Jersey, 50% of residents say they're ready to leave and go somewhere with more opportunity. As part of that research, Texas is No. 1 in economic performance.