El Sombrero's original location will close Saturday, on Christmas Eve, with plans to open in a new location in West Longview the day after Christmas.
A second location also will open later elsewhere in Longview, but owner Mike Kittner was not yet ready to discuss the expansion.
Kittner opened El Sombrero 22 years ago on McCann Road in the Brookwood Village shopping center.
Later, he expanded to Hallsville and Kilgore. The Hallsville restaurant sold after he had been in business seven years. The Kilgore restaurant has been closed since it was destroyed by a major fire in August after 17 years in business. Kittner is planning to demolish that building and rebuild. In the meantime, he said he brought his Kilgore employees to Longview to work.
The new El Sombrero location opening after Christmas will be in the former Catfish Village location at 2005 Toler Road. Updates and renovations were finishing up there this week, with Kittner explaining that the move was made necessary when lease negotiations didn't work out with the building on McCann Road. He said he's purchasing the Toler Road building.
He'll have almost double the space there, at 9,200 square feet, and he'll have a drive-thru and a larger bar. The approval of the specific use permit to serve alcoholic beverages as well as beer and wine has one more step, in January, to receive approval from the Longview City Council.
The new restaurant location is in an area of West Longview, off Gilmer Road just north of Loop 281, that has seen more development in recent months.
In addition to existing shopping centers, offices and longtime local favorite Coffee Mill, a new HTeaO is operating at Toler and Gilmer roads; a Smoothie King is expected to open in an existing building at that same intersection; and a Starbucks opened across the street this year.