Juneau Embry had never been in a consignment store before 2019.
“I had never been in one in my life. I didn’t even know they existed,” she said. “I shopped at the mall.”
She’d buy something and then see someone else around town wearing the same thing. She said she’d agonize over spending $50 on a blouse or $100 on a dress.
Then, in 2019, she had the opportunity to purchase an existing consignment store, Elite Repeats, at 3000 Gilmer Road, in Longview. The store had been in business since 2001.
“It was funny. One day, I hadn’t be there long (as the owner),” and she dropped food on the clothes she was wearing. That led to her first experience looking through the clothes in her consignment store and finding something to wear. (Don’t worry. She paid for it — Elite Repeats doesn’t buy people’s clothing to sell, but accepts clothing from people, sells it and gives those people a percentage of the sale.) In 2021, Embry opened a second location, a clearance store, at 2167 Gilmer Road.
Embry, who was born in Alaska but lived most of her life in Texas, already was a business owner. She and her husband, Steve Richardson, have owned Ion Security and Investigation in Longview since 2014. She had been managing the business while he worked in the oilfield industry. (Embry had attended police academy and worked for a while as a deputy constable.) When her husband retired, she was ready to do something else, to be around people — employees in the security business were mostly men — and not in an office.
The clothes in her stores are all unique, she said, with barely worn shoes, designer handbags and jewelry.
She has “delightful customers” who are happy with the low prices they find in the stores.
“So we have happy customers, but the most import thing, and I think this is often overlooked, is we’re in business with women,” she said. “Everyone of our consigners is making money..... Not only are you shopping local and small, you’re supporting members of the community who live here.”
She said it’s important for business owners to remember that they depend on the people who work for them.
“You can’t get this idea that they’re there to serve you. They’re are not,” Embry said. “You’re there to serve them.... You have to be good to the people who work for you.”
She likes owning the consignment store. She’s there with other women and she’s out, interacting with the public.
Also, she said she likes to play store.
“When you were little, didn’t you like to play store? I love it,” Embry said.