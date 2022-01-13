Ellie Bee's specialty boutique and gift shop will close the door Thursday on one chapter, with plans to start the next chapter by Feb. 1.
Lindsay Crenshaw, who owns the store with her husband, Jerry, said the store will close its doors Thursday at 1418 McCann Road in the Brookwood Village Shopping Center. She opened what was originally a stationary store in 2010 in downtown Longview. The store moved and expanded its offerings in 2010.
She said her husband has been working to renovate the new location, a building they'll own at 1506 Judson Road, where Longview Eye Associates previously was located.
The new location is about 6,000 square feet, compared with the 5,000-square feet the store's been located in, with more parking.
"It's an updated shop," Crenshaw said.
The store will continue to offer its existing lines of gifts, jewelry, apparel for men, women and children and other items, but Crenshaw said she'll also be adding new brands and products.
"I think it's going to be a nice shopping experience," Crenshaw said. "We're always focused on customer service."
She expects to open in the new location by Feb. 1, if not earlier, with a grand opening event later. The store also offers online shopping. Ellie Bee's will keep its existing hours after the move: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.