The Environmental Protection Agency is seeking public comment on a pending decision that would require a Rusk County power plant to close one of the ponds it uses to dispose of coal ash.
The future of several other disposal sites at the plant will be decided separately.
Luminant, a part of Vistra Corp., operates the Martin Lake Steam Electric Station near Tatum.
The plant can generate up to 2,250 megawatts of power, according to information from an EPA document, with three generating units that are fueled by lignite, a type of coal. When it is burned, it leaves behind coal ash. Federal regulations dictate how to dispose of that material.
"Martin Lake generates coal combustion residuals (CCR) composed of fly ash, bottom ash, boiler slag, and scrubber gypsum that it places in three CCR surface impoundments and one CCR landfill," the document states.
Federal rules regulate how that material can be disposed of because, as the EPA website explains, "Coal ash contains contaminants like mercury, cadmium and arsenic. Without proper management, these contaminants can pollute waterways, ground water, drinking water, and the air."
The EPA previously said contaminants such as mercury, cadmium and arsenic can cause cancer, neurological damage in children and damage the kidneys and liver.
"On November 25, 2020, Luminant submitted an application to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency," to allow what's called Permanent Disposal Pond 5 (PDP-5), "to continue to receive CCR and non-CCR wastestreams after the April 11, 2021, deadline to cease receiving waste.
"This deadline was established after the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit found that EPA erred when it established a rule that allows unlined CCR surface impoundments to continue to operate until they leak despite the Agency’s conclusions that 'unlined impoundments have a 36.2 to 57% chance of leakage at a harmfully contaminating level' and that such leaks, when they occur, pose substantial risks to humans and the environment."
The EPA is proposing to reject Luminant's application, and those of five other plants around the country, because of: "Inadequate groundwater monitoring networks; failure to prove groundwater is monitored to detect and characterize any elevated levels of contaminants coming from the coal ash surface impoundment; evidence of potential releases from the impoundments and insufficient information to support claims that the contamination is from sources other than the impoundments; inadequate documentation for the design and performance of the impoundment liners; and failure to meet all location restrictions.
"If EPA finalizes these denials, the facilities will have to either stop sending waste to these unlined impoundments or submit applications to EPA for extensions to the deadline for unlined coal ash surface impoundments to stop receiving waste."
Vistra representative Kyle Weeks said in an email that the Martin Lake power plant would continue to operate if the EPA ultimately denies its application.
"We have plans for appropriate CCR management in other locations that are not impacted by this proposed order," Weeks said.
Comments will be accepted through March 10. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/4y3u6r4t .