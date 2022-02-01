Uncle Joe's Coffee & Co. will have a soft opening Wednesday at 711 Estes Parkway, Suite 100, opening at first with drive-thru service only from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Our plan is to fully open within a month," said George Kotchev, who owns the business with his wife, Mercedes. The couple opened their first coffee and ice cream shop in Gilmer more than two years ago. They've now opened a location in Marshall as well, and they have plans for further expansion after the Longview restaurant.
The Kotchevs are still hiring for their Longview location, and they are planning to use the soft opening to help train employees. An artist also is completing the building's interior.
"We work with our staff," Mercedes Kotchev said, adding that at their Gilmer store customers became friends and family.
"We are very much family owned," she said.
They will serve a limited menu at first, before the dining room is fully open and hours are extended, with hot and cold beverages available. Ice cream, boba tea, pastries and energy drinks will be added later.