Evergreen Food Factory, a Korean fusion restaurant, is now open at 1402 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview.
The restaurant opened a couple of weeks ago with temporary hours of 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Its menu is limited for now, with breakfast and lunch, but Seanjin Kim, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Stella Park, expects to announce plans for a grand opening this coming week that will see the hours expand to full dinner service, with an expanded menu that includes lunch specials.
Kim and Park also own Evergreen Coffee and Dessert and Evergreen Tattoo Co. in the Royal Forest North Shopping Center, at Gilmer Road and Evergreen Street in Longview.
Kim previously said ready to go meals are offered in a refrigerated display at the restaurant that includes Korean side dishes and pre-made drinks, like the ones served at Evergreen Coffee.